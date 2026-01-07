Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 7

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Wed, 7/01/2026 - 16:35
    Can the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) keep trading above $90,000 until the end of the week?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The prices of the majority of the coins are falling today, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    BTC chart by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen by 2.37% over the last day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of BTC keeps looking bearish. If the rate fixes below the local support at $91,302, traders may see a test of the $90,000 zone soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the decline of the main crypto continues after a false breakout of the resistance at $94,652. At the moment, one should focus on the nearest level at $90,536.

    If the candle closes below it, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to the $89,000-$90,000 zone.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the price of BTC has bounced off the resistance of $94,652. If buyers cannot seize the initiative and the candle closes far from that mark, traders may see a further correction.

    Bitcoin is trading at $91,445 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
