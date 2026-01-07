Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 7

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The prices of the majority of the coins are falling today, according to CoinStats.

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen by 2.37% over the last day.

On the hourly chart, the price of BTC keeps looking bearish. If the rate fixes below the local support at $91,302, traders may see a test of the $90,000 zone soon.

On the bigger time frame, the decline of the main crypto continues after a false breakout of the resistance at $94,652. At the moment, one should focus on the nearest level at $90,536.

If the candle closes below it, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to the $89,000-$90,000 zone.

From the midterm point of view, the price of BTC has bounced off the resistance of $94,652. If buyers cannot seize the initiative and the candle closes far from that mark, traders may see a further correction.

Bitcoin is trading at $91,445 at press time.