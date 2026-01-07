Advertisement
    Ripple Exec Ends Speculation About XRP’s Regulatory Status

    By Caroline Amosun
    Wed, 7/01/2026 - 16:46
    An executive at Ripple has clarified XRP’s legal standing in the U.S., ending misconceptions about the asset’s regulatory clarity while acknowledging Ripple’s push for more growth.
    Ripple Exec Ends Speculation About XRP's Regulatory Status
    As XRP continues to gain attention amid its recent rapid price surge, debates about its regulatory status have resurfaced again, as recent developments from Ripple continue to put the asset in the spotlight.

    On Wednesday, January 7, Reece Merrick, a senior executive at Ripple, cleared curiosities around XRP’s regulatory standing in the United States, even with the SEC. This follows a debate that resurfaced amid the community’s growing concerns about the need for the upcoming “Clarity Act.”

    Does XRP need the 'Clarity Act' to succeed?

    Merrick issued a post in response to a community question asking whether XRP still needed the upcoming “Clarity Act” in order to fully succeed.

    According to Merrick, XRP has a definitive legal standing, and it is positioned on very firm legal ground among cryptocurrencies, as its status as a non-security digital asset has already been firmly established through landmark court rulings in the U.S.

    Merrick’s statement directly addresses lingering speculation across the crypto community that has seen investors assume that XRP may still depend on new legislation, like the upcoming “Clarity Act,” for regulatory clarity.

    Nonetheless, Merrick further stressed that the United States is still short of comprehensive legal clarity for the broader crypto ecosystem, and not for a single digital asset alone. He noted that this situation has continued to limit innovation and growth for companies based in the U.S.

    Ripple commits to promoting XRP's legal status 

    In his statement, Merrick further explained that Ripple is actively working with policymakers to promote clearer, more balanced regulatory frameworks for the broader crypto ecosystem.

    Moreover, Merrick expressed optimism that potential legislation, such as the Clarity Act, could finally provide consistent rules for the wider crypto industry, creating a fairer environment for builders, investors, and institutions alike.

    With Ripple working tirelessly to boost XRP’s legal standing and promote growth across the industry, the asset has continued to draw closer to reaching mainstream appeal.

