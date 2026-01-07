Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Analysis for January 7

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Wed, 7/01/2026 - 16:25
    Can the rate of SHIB return to the $0.000010 area soon?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The middle of the week is bearish for most of the coins, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    SHIB chart by CoinStats

    SHIB/USD

    The rate of SHIB has dropped by 5% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is on the way to the local support at $0.00000883. If a breakout happens, the decline may lead to a test of the $0.00000850 mark.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the rate of SHIB is going down after a failed attempt to fix above the $0.000010 zone.

    If the daily bar closes near its low, traders might witness an ongoing decline to the $0.0000080-$0.00000850 range by the end of the week.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the price of the meme coin is far from the main levels. The volume remains low, which means there are low chances to see sharp moves soon.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00000882 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
