AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    BREAKING: Western Union to Launch Solana-Based Stablecoin

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Tue, 28/10/2025 - 17:01
    Western Union is reportedly preparing to jump into the stablecoin race with a Solana-based dollar-backed token
    Advertisement
    BREAKING: Western Union to Launch Solana-Based Stablecoin
    Cover image via www.flickr.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Denver-headquartered American multinational financial services corporation Western Union is on track to introduce a Solana-based stablecoin, The Wall Street Journal reports

    Advertisement

    The product, which has been dubbed the "U.S. Dollar Payment Token" (USDPT), is set to be launched next year.

    Western Union, which boasts a total of 100 million customers in more than 200 countries, aims to make transactions more efficient.

    HOT Stories
    BREAKING: Western Union to Launch Solana-Based Stablecoin
    PayPal to Become First Wallet in ChatGPT Thanks to New Deal With OpenAI
    Morning Crypto Report: $1 Billion XRP Secured, Litecoin Price Spikes Ahead of ETF Launch, Zcash (ZEC) Overbought: Warning
    First Bitcoiner to Go to Space Slams BIP-444: 'A Bad Idea'

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 09/24/2021 - 13:43
    Twitter May Surpass Western Union, Becoming One of the Best Crypto Remittance Platforms, Experiment Shows
    ByYuri Molchan

    Advertisement

    The remittance behemoth famously completed the very first transcontinental telegraph line back in 1861. 

    President Devin McGranahan has stated that embracing represents the "next chapter" in its journey. 

    The company might now be facing more pressure to catch up with competitors, given that PayPal and MoneyGram have already stepped up their stablecoin game.   

    Dabbling in crypto 

    The stablecoin launch will not be the remittance giant's first foray into crypto. 

    Back in 2015, Western Union and Ripple jointly launched a pilot project focused on settling transfers in real-time. However, the details of this pilot were extremely scant back then. Western Union never fully adopted Ripple's tech, and former CEO Hikmet Ersek later complained that it was too expensive. 

    Throughout the years, Western Union has also filed various cryptocurrency-related patents and trademarks.  

    Even though the company's involvement in crypto has so far been minimal, its new stablecoin could potentially have a significant impact, given that its global network moves hundreds of billions of US dollars per year.

    #Solana News #Western Union #Cryptocurrency Adoption
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 28, 2025 - 15:54
    Michael Saylor on Personal BTC Holdings: "You Do Not Sell Your Bitcoin"
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Oct 28, 2025 - 15:48
    'It's Prime Time': SBI CEO Praises Ripple's Latest XRP, RLUSD Utility Push
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    World AI Show – Malaysia 2025 Day 1 Concludes with 1500+ Delegates and High-Impact Dialogues on the Nation’s AI Ambitions
    CYSEC GLOBAL 2025 Series Concludes with the finale edition of the year in Oman — Where Vision Meets Vigilance to Secure the Sultanate’s Digital Tomorrow
    WEEX Powers Blockchain Life 2025 in Dubai: Strengthening Ties with Local Community As Most KOL Friendly Exchange
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News, Breaking
    Oct 28, 2025 - 17:01
    BREAKING: Western Union to Launch Solana-Based Stablecoin
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 28, 2025 - 15:54
    Michael Saylor on Personal BTC Holdings: "You Do Not Sell Your Bitcoin"
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 28, 2025 - 15:48
    'It's Prime Time': SBI CEO Praises Ripple's Latest XRP, RLUSD Utility Push
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all