XRP on the Verge of 'Do-or-Die' Scenario Versus Bitcoin, Bollinger Bands Signal

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

At 0.0000231 on the XRP/BTC pair, the market is capped inside one of its tightest ranges in months. The current stretch runs from 0.00002225 BTC on the downside to 0.0000235 BTC on the upside — barely a 2% window that cannot hold much longer before a breakout for XRP vs. Bitcoin.

Advertisement

Below 0.00002225 BTC, the structure breaks down and sellers take back control, putting October’s Crypto Black Friday levels back on the table. Above 0.0000235 BTC, the market finally clears a ceiling that has capped XRP for weeks, opening room for a major recovery.

XRP/BTC by TradingView

Weekly data reiterates the Bollinger Bands scenario. The last strong support sits at 0.00001955 BTC, and losing it would return the pair to price zones left behind in 2021. On the other side, reclaiming 0.00002452 BTC would tilt momentum back for altcoin bulls and raise the prospect of testing 0.000029 BTC, the upper boundary of the weekly range.

Three-year-long battle

The monthly chart of the XRP/BTC trading pair underscores how critical this range has become. Each major turn of XRP against the leading cryptocurrency over the past three years started with this type of compression. Once it breaks, the follow-through is almost always significant.

Advertisement

Bitcoin’s dominance trend adds extra pressure. With BTC pulling in more of the market’s capital, XRP cannot afford another slip, especially in light of the potential XRP ETF launch. The pair now trades exactly at levels that decide if it stays competitive or falls further behind. Either way, the next break out of this range will carry outsized consequences.