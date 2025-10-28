AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP on the Verge of 'Do-or-Die' Scenario Versus Bitcoin, Bollinger Bands Signal

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 28/10/2025 - 14:29
    XRP sits at 0.0000231 BTC against Bitcoin, trapped in a razor-thin Bollinger Bands range. A breakout here could determine whether the altcoin survives or sinks.
    Advertisement
    XRP on the Verge of 'Do-or-Die' Scenario Versus Bitcoin, Bollinger Bands Signal
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    At 0.0000231 on the XRP/BTC pair, the market is capped inside one of its tightest ranges in months. The current stretch runs from 0.00002225 BTC on the downside to 0.0000235 BTC on the upside — barely a 2% window that cannot hold much longer before a breakout for XRP vs. Bitcoin.

    Advertisement

    Below 0.00002225 BTC, the structure breaks down and sellers take back control, putting October’s Crypto Black Friday levels back on the table. Above 0.0000235 BTC, the market finally clears a ceiling that has capped XRP for weeks, opening room for a major recovery.

    Article image
    XRP/BTC by TradingView

    Weekly data reiterates the Bollinger Bands scenario. The last strong support sits at 0.00001955 BTC, and losing it would return the pair to price zones left behind in 2021. On the other side, reclaiming 0.00002452 BTC would tilt momentum back for altcoin bulls and raise the prospect of testing 0.000029 BTC, the upper boundary of the weekly range.

    HOT Stories
    PayPal to Become First Wallet in ChatGPT Thanks to New Deal With OpenAI
    Morning Crypto Report: $1 Billion XRP Secured, Litecoin Price Spikes Ahead of ETF Launch, Zcash (ZEC) Overbought: Warning
    First Bitcoiner to Go to Space Slams BIP-444: 'A Bad Idea'
    Crypto Market Prediction: Bitcoin (BTC) Destroyed $600,000,000 Resistance Level, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Battle Next, Is Ethereum's (ETH) $4,200 Temporary?

    Three-year-long battle

    The monthly chart of the XRP/BTC trading pair underscores how critical this range has become. Each major turn of XRP against the leading cryptocurrency over the past three years started with this type of compression. Once it breaks, the follow-through is almost always significant.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 10/28/2025 - 10:46
    Morning Crypto Report: $1 Billion XRP Secured, Litecoin Price Spikes Ahead of ETF Launch, Zcash (ZEC) Overbought: Warning
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    Bitcoin’s dominance trend adds extra pressure. With BTC pulling in more of the market’s capital, XRP cannot afford another slip, especially in light of the potential XRP ETF launch. The pair now trades exactly at levels that decide if it stays competitive or falls further behind. Either way, the next break out of this range will carry outsized consequences.

    #XRP #Bitcoin #XRP News #Ripple News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 28, 2025 - 14:21
    Solana (SOL) Price Prints Golden Cross Ahead of ETF Launch
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Price Analysis
    Oct 28, 2025 - 14:15
    Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for October 28
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    CYSEC GLOBAL 2025 Series Concludes with the finale edition of the year in Oman — Where Vision Meets Vigilance to Secure the Sultanate’s Digital Tomorrow
    WEEX Powers Blockchain Life 2025 in Dubai: Strengthening Ties with Local Community As Most KOL Friendly Exchange
    MWX to Launch First AI Token Marketplace on Aerodrome, Expanding Global SME Access
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 28, 2025 - 14:29
    XRP on the Verge of 'Do-or-Die' Scenario Versus Bitcoin, Bollinger Bands Signal
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 28, 2025 - 14:21
    Solana (SOL) Price Prints Golden Cross Ahead of ETF Launch
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Oct 28, 2025 - 14:15
    Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for October 28
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all