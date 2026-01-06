Advertisement
    Ripple President: We Still Plan to Remain Private

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Tue, 6/01/2026 - 20:55
    Ripple President Monica Long has poured cold water on hopes for an imminent initial public offering (IPO), telling Bloomberg that the crypto giant currently plans to remain private following a massive year of expansion.
    Ripple President: We Still Plan to Remain Private
    During a recent appearance on Bloomberg, Ripple President Monica Long stated that she had no timeline for an initial public offering (IPO).

    "Currently, we still plan to remain private. Often, the strategy driving an IPO is to get access to the investors and the liquidity…We are in a really healthy position to continue to fund and invest in our company's growth without going public," she stated. 

    A major fundraise 

    Long has stated that Ripple is "very pleased" with the fundraising in the fourth quarter of the year. 

    In November 2025, Ripple Labs announced a major $500 million strategic funding round. This was the company's first significant capital raise since 2019. The raise was meant to position Ripple as a comprehensive infrastructure partner for institutional finance.

    The round valued Ripple at approximately $40 billion. This was a significant increase from its previous valuations, including an $11.3 billion valuation implied during a share buyback earlier in the year. The round was backed by heavyweights in both traditional finance and crypto, including Fortress Investment Group, Citadel Securities, Pantera Capital, Galaxy Digital, Brevan Howard, and Marshall Wace.

    Integrating businesses 

    Last year, Ripple deployed nearly $4 billion across a series of aggressive acquisitions to build out its ecosystem. The cornerstone of this strategy was the $1.25 billion purchase of prime broker Hidden Road in April, which was subsequently rebranded as Ripple Prime. 

    After pulling off multiple major acquisitions, Long now says that Ripple is focused on integrating those businesses and continuing to grow. 

    As of now, the company is focused on making stablecoins and tokenized assets "actually useful," Long says. 

