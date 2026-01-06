Advertisement
    Top US Exchange Puzzled by XRP Rally

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Tue, 6/01/2026 - 18:49
    Top US exchange Gemini has attempted to decode the ongoing XRP rally with the help of the Grok AI bot.
    Gemini, the Winklevii-founded cryptocurrency, has used Grok (xAI's chatbot) to showcase the massive price action on XRP.

    The popular US trading platform asked the chatbot to identify why the token was experiencing such an impressive pump. 

    A major partnership 

    The "chummy" relationship between Gemini and the XRP community is the result of a formal business partnership that was solidified in late 2025.

    In August 2025, Gemini and Ripple officially collaborated to launch the "XRP Edition" of the Gemini Credit Card.

    Top US Exchange Puzzled by XRP Rally
    Tyler Winklevoss explicitly marketed this to the community, with Ripple executives joining the campaign. 

    On top of that, reports surrounding Gemini's IPO plans revealed that Ripple provided Gemini with a $75 million credit line, which is expandable to $150 million.

    Earlier, both companies had been engaged in high-profile, expensive legal wars with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

    Tyler Winklevoss has publicly defended Ripple. He even argued that the Oregon Attorney General had to be impeached for calling XRP a security after a federal judge ruled otherwise.

    Gemini was one of the first major exchanges to integrate RLUSD, Ripple's USD stablecoin, as a base currency for trading.

    Technical caution 

    In the meantime, as reported by U.Today, legendary trader John Bollinger recently ranked XRP’s technical setup below that of Bitcoin despite the former's stronger percentage gains.

    The token experienced an almost vertical ascent with no "firm support base" underneath. Hence, it is vulnerable to a sharp pullback.

