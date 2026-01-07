Advertisement
    CNBC Declares XRP the 'Breakout Trade of 2026'

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 7/01/2026 - 6:01
    CNBC has named the key reasons why XRP is surging higher.
    CNBC Declares XRP the 'Breakout Trade of 2026'
    CNBC has described the Ripple-linked XRP token as the "breakout trade" of 2026. 

    The network has noted that the token tied to the San Francisco-headquartered enterprise blockchain firm is up by more than 20% since the start of the year. 

    It also noted that XRP climbed to 3rd place by market value, surpassing the BNB token. 

    "XRP is trying to be the exchange layer that moves money between currencies," CNBC's MacKenzie Sigalos said while commenting on the token's success. 

    The key reasons why XRP is rallying

    CNBC has identified three major reasons why XRP is rallying. First of all, there is no regulatory overhang now that Ripple has wrapped up its fight with the SEC. 

    Secondly, XRP is viewed as a less crowded trade than Bitcoin and Ether, which might make it more attractive. 

    Finally, XRP ETF flows have held up even during the Q4 correction. "Investors kept adding money to XRP-focused funds," the network said. 

    #XRP Price Prediction
