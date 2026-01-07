Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Biggest Bitcoin Critic Peter Schiff Issues 'Buy the Dip' Alert, Just Not in Crypto

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Wed, 7/01/2026 - 16:30
    Peter Schiff is calling a dip worth buying, but it is not what you think. While Bitcoin slides, he quietly skips it — and points to something else he says is now deeply mispriced.
    Advertisement
    Biggest Bitcoin Critic Peter Schiff Issues 'Buy the Dip' Alert, Just Not in Crypto
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Peter Schiff, the notorious Bitcoin critic and popular financial commentator, is once again telling investors to buy the dip. This time, however, the target of his attention is not cryptocurrency, gold or even silver. According to Schiff, equities tied to metals production are now trading at levels that make little sense given where the underlying commodities landed.

    Advertisement

    Gold finished the session at $4,443, down 1.14%, while silver dropped 4.71% to $77.34, extending the decline that has already put pressure on miners. Schiff believes these stocks have already absorbed downside risk from earlier sessions and are now trading at prices far below the current spot price.

    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    In the meantime, Bitcoin fell 2.14% to $91,742. This would normally trigger a round of commentary from Schiff, whose social media presence often pivots off crypto volatility. This time, however, he remained silent, keeping his message entirely within the realm of metals.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Hits Brutal 760,456% Liquidation Imbalance, 'I Feel Fine': Ex-Ripple CTO Speaks Out on Retirement, Coinbase CEO Reveals Main Target for 2026
    CNBC Declares XRP the 'Breakout Trade of 2026'
    Ripple President: We Still Plan to Remain Private
    Top US Exchange Puzzled by XRP Rally

    What is Schiff talking about?

    He pointed out a specific valuation mismatch between physical pricing and publicly traded mining firms. With the S&P 500 flat at 6,947.39 and no major risk-off flows in play, the selling pressure on miners was not part of a broader equity unwind or cross-asset de-risking.

    Advertisement

    Schiff believes the sector sold off independently, driven by mechanical sentiment spillover from commodity price screens rather than any fundamental deterioration in forward demand, cost structure or production outlook.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 01/07/2026 - 14:31
    Bitcoin May Visit $50,000 Support in 2026, Says Top Analyst
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    Neither is he offering a bullish call on metals nor repositioning his long-standing views on monetary policy. Rather, Schiff is pointing out a pricing inefficiency between two directly linked markets. And, for once, he let Bitcoin fall without using it to make his point.

    Advertisement
    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #Peter Schiff
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Jan 7, 2026 - 16:25
    SHIB Price Analysis for January 7
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 7, 2026 - 16:20
    Cardano Jumps 25,084% in Wild Activity Surge as ADA Price Tests $0.4
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    India's Largest CIO Conference - to Convene India’s Top CIOs and Technology Leaders in Mumbai on February 06
    The New Digital Gold Rush: How SJMine Turns Blockchain Innovation into Growth Opportunities
    Coinhub Exchange Brings a Bank-Like Crypto Experience to Las Vegas and Phoenix
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 7, 2026 - 16:30
    Biggest Bitcoin Critic Peter Schiff Issues 'Buy the Dip' Alert, Just Not in Crypto
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    Price Analysis
    Jan 7, 2026 - 16:25
    SHIB Price Analysis for January 7
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 7, 2026 - 16:20
    Cardano Jumps 25,084% in Wild Activity Surge as ADA Price Tests $0.4
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 7, 2026 - 16:15
    XRP Liquidation Storm Hits Binance, Threat to Price Rally?
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    Price Analysis
    Jan 7, 2026 - 15:50
    DOGE Price Analysis for January 7
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 7, 2026 - 16:30
    Biggest Bitcoin Critic Peter Schiff Issues 'Buy the Dip' Alert, Just Not in Crypto
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Price Analysis
    Jan 7, 2026 - 16:25
    SHIB Price Analysis for January 7
    Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 7, 2026 - 16:20
    Cardano Jumps 25,084% in Wild Activity Surge as ADA Price Tests $0.4
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD