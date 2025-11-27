Morning Crypto Report: Is It Too Late to Buy Shiba Inu (SHIB)? Elon Musk's SpaceX Resumes Strange Bitcoin Activity, $1,000,000,000 Ripple Stablecoin Gains Traction in UAE

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The crypto market goes into Thursday with a much more confident setup after several weeks of mess. A few names are trying to rebuild some presence before December liquidity decides the tone. Meme coins finally look alive, and SHIB is leading them, Bitcoin eyes new strange activity from Elon Musk’s side and one of the newest dollar tokens by Ripple crosses another serious checkpoint in the Middle East.

Key points

SHIB prints its first proper weekly rebound in over a month.

SpaceX shifts Bitcoin worth $105 million.

Ripple’s RLUSD gets ADGM approval and strengthens its billion-dollar status.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) price prepares late-2025 surprise

Since the start of the week, popular meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) has gained 9.55%, according to TradingView, setting up what might become its first green weekly candle in more than a month. Meme assets have been declared "dead" for most of Q4, so even a moderate bounce gets attention.

Market relief clearly helped SHIB, but the token has been under pressure for weeks and only now sees a clean window for a reset. The usual question comes back every time SHIB shows signs of life: is it too late to buy?

On the weekly Bollinger setup, the midband sits 39% above its current price, and the upper band is 85% higher. These levels match the known markers at $0.00001169 and $0.00001561. SHIB is still well below both, meaning the chart leaves more than enough upside if buyers stay on the field.

The Shiba Inu price chart still points far above current pricing, and if December brings the classic liquidity burst, SHIB will become one of the names that can push harder than others.

But the other side of the story remains in play too — meme rallies often turn into traps if the market loses pace. Still, this week is the first real signal that SHIB may try to build something into December instead of staying silent behind the mega-caps.

Elon Musk's SpaceX back to Bitcoin

This week delivered another batch of Bitcoin transfers linked to SpaceX. The company moved 1,163 BTC worth around $105.23 million to fresh addresses. The inputs included multiple SpaceX-tagged chunks (399.999 BTC, 299 BTC, plus small attached pieces).

The output side spread the coins across several wallets, one of which appears tied to Coinbase Prime.

This lines up with the activity seen since autumn. SpaceX restarted BTC transfers earlier in the season, shuffling coins between internal wallets and what Arkham labels Coinbase Prime Custody. SpaceX’s treasury now sits at 6,095 BTC worth about $558 million.

Whether this means selling is unclear. If these receiving addresses truly sit under Coinbase Prime, the chance of some dumping naturally rises because BTC entering custodial venues can end up on the market. But there is no confirmation yet, and these movements can still be internal reshuffling with no direct intent of selling.

$1 billion Ripple stablecoin bags major UAE deal

Ripple is locked in a major regulatory move in the Persian Gulf. Abu Dhabi’s ADGM approved RLUSD for use by licensed institutional players, giving the stablecoin a clean path inside one of the region’s most important financial hubs. It is a direct boost to Ripple’s presence in the Middle East.

At the same time, on-chain data shows fresh RLUSD minting. Ripple added another 10 million RLUSD on the XRP Ledger, pushing the supply higher. CoinGecko’s data pegs RLUSD’s market cap around $1.25-$1.26 billion, keeping it firmly in the billion-dollar bracket.

With a market cap in the $1.25 billion zone, Ripple USD now sits near the top of the third tier of dollar-pegged stablecoins, above long-running names like TUSD, GUSD and USDD, holding rank 84 overall and stands as the 12th-largest USD stablecoin globally.

The stablecoin sector remains extremely top-heavy, with USDT and USDC controlling around $260 billion combined. The second tier — USDS, USDe, DAI, PYUSD — runs in the multibillion range. RLUSD is not in that cluster yet, but it is now the strongest name outside it and is rising faster than many thought in late summer.

Crypto market outlook

Bitcoin trades around the low-$90,000s after last week’s cleanup, holding above the zone that absorbed the sell-off, and the market remains calmer than earlier this month.

Levels to watch:

• Bitcoin (BTC): $88,000 support, $96,000-$100,000 resistance.

• XRP: $2.19 with room to retest $2.50 if flows improve.

• Shiba Inu (SHIB): $0.00000859 with the Bollinger Bands pointing far higher.

The market now shifts toward December expectations, liquidity flow and whether the final month of 2025 delivers the "Santa rally" finish traders keep forecasting.