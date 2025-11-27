Giant XRP Bag Worth $224 Million Relocated, Pattern Points to Big Player

As reported by Whale Alert, a single transfer of 110,193,345 XRP, worth about $224 million, landed on-chain and immediately became the biggest XRP move of the week. Its size alone made it stand out. At first, both the sender and the receiver were labeled as unknown, which is standard when new addresses pop up, but the follow-up mapping changed things.

Advertisement

Wallet tracker "XRPWallets" later confirmed that the money came from a BTC Markets address and ended up in a BitGo subwallet. That kind of routing usually points to a new custody setup or the launch of a fresh storage branch rather than a quick trading move.

It also lines up with how institutions prepare big allocations before they show up on ETF accounting or treasury books. The data does not confirm Ripple's involvement, but the pattern looks like past movements, where Ripple-connected addresses moved large holdings through custodial layers.

🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 110,193,345 #XRP (244,826,940 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallethttps://t.co/IwbG4SzAKc — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) November 27, 2025

The chart did not give any indication that such a transfer was on the horizon. XRP was trading near $2.20, with low volatility and narrow candles, holding a midrange zone that has been a neutral area for weeks. The transfer did not hit exchanges, did not split across multiple routes and did not display any distribution behavior. It went straight into a clean custody pocket and stayed there.

Advertisement

What's next? Two options

On the current market, this is important because $224 million is not just some random number. Liquidity is lower than it was in early fall, and any major move of XRP raises questions about what's being prepared.

If the new BitGo segment is linked to an institution building long exposure, the tokens are probably going to stay right where they are. If it is an internal reshuffle, it is still one of the biggest single relocations of the month.