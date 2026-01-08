Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    $2.2 Billion Worth of Crypto Options Set to Expire

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 8/01/2026 - 16:13
    A massive $2.22 billion in crypto options contracts are set to expire on Deribit tomorrow at 08:00 UTC.
    Advertisement
    $2.2 Billion Worth of Crypto Options Set to Expire
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    At 08:00 UTC tomorrow, crypto options contracts representing $2.22 billion in underlying value will settle on trading platform Deribit. 

    Advertisement

    This is a significant weekly expiry that can trigger short-term volatility as traders roll over positions

    It is worth noting that Deribit controls approximately 85-90% of the global crypto options market

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Bulls Are Safe From Max Pain, Zcash (ZEC) Rockets 9,780% in Liquidation Imbalance as Core Team Exits, Binance Announces Gold and Silver Listings
    Can Bitcoin Reach $250,000 in 2026? Billionaire Draper Makes Major Prediction
    Crypto Market Review: Was Shiba Inu (SHIB) Zero Removal Trap? Ethereum (ETH) Strength at $3,200 Is Unmatched, XRP's Symptoms of Dead Cat Bounce
    Morgan Stanley Files for Bitcoin and Solana ETFs, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Erases Zero, Bollinger Shares XRP Warning — Crypto News Digest

    Bitcoin accounts for the vast majority of the action ($1.84 billion), and the data suggests a tense standoff between bulls and bears.

    Advertisement

    The put/call ratio, which measures the volume of bearish versus bullish bets, currently stands at 1.05. A ratio above 1.0 means there are more bears than bulls.

    With 1.05 puts for every call, the market is currently tilted slightly toward fear or hedging, likely due to Bitcoin's recent failure to hold $95,000.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 12/25/2025 - 19:47
    Biggest-Ever Bitcoin Options Expiry to Take Place Tomorrow
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    Advertisement

    At the same time, the max pain point is at $90,000. This is the price at which the greatest number of options (both puts and calls) expire worthless. It is the best-case scenario for the "house." 

    Deribit notes that open interest "brackets" the current price. There is a wall of Puts protecting against a drop below $85,000 and a wall of Calls betting on a breakout above $90,000. 

    Unlike Bitcoin, Ethereum has a ratio below 1.0, meaning there is more volume in Calls than Puts. Traders are aggressively betting on upside rather than buying downside protection.

    Another failed breakout 

    As reported by U.Today, Bitcoin failed to sustain its position above the psychological $90,000 level for the third time since November 2025. The cryptocurrency recently confirmed that the New Year's rally to ~$94,500 was a "bull trap." 

    The chart remains trapped in a sideways range defined by resistance at $92,000 and support at $85,000, but the massive options expiry could bring some fireworks. 

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Ethereum Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Jan 8, 2026 - 15:55
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 8
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 8, 2026 - 15:48
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Uptrend Still Intact, Bollinger Bands Signal
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    XRP ETF Trading Volume Surges, NAP Hash Launches New XRP-Centric App
    Toobit Launches USDC Trial Funds for Risk-Free Futures Trading
    India's Largest CIO Conference - to Convene India’s Top CIOs and Technology Leaders in Mumbai on February 06
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 8, 2026 - 16:13
    $2.2 Billion Worth of Crypto Options Set to Expire
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Jan 8, 2026 - 15:55
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 8
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 8, 2026 - 15:48
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Uptrend Still Intact, Bollinger Bands Signal
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 8, 2026 - 15:44
    XRP Shifts Gear: Binance Data Sparks Hope for Price Reversal
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 8, 2026 - 15:26
    Bitcoin to $60,000 or $250,000? Key Price Targets Shaping BTC 2026 Outlook
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 8, 2026 - 16:13
    $2.2 Billion Worth of Crypto Options Set to Expire
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Jan 8, 2026 - 15:55
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 8
    Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 8, 2026 - 15:48
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Uptrend Still Intact, Bollinger Bands Signal
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD