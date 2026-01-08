Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Dogecoin May Add Zero Amid Early 2026 Crypto Bloodbath: Here’s Why

    By Caroline Amosun
    Thu, 8/01/2026 - 19:20
    Dogecoin flashes signs of a deeper correction as the first 2026 crypto market drop continues, proposing a new support at the deep price level of $0.073.
    Advertisement
    Dogecoin May Add Zero Amid Early 2026 Crypto Bloodbath: Here’s Why
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Although Dogecoin had started off 2026 on a very positive note amid the broad crypto market resurgence witnessed during the period, it has begun to flash signs of a deep correction phase, which has stirred concerns among investors.

    Advertisement

    On Thursday, January 8, renowned crypto analyst Ali Martinez shared charts that suggest that the leading meme asset may only be a little push away from falling as low as adding a zero to its price.

    While Dogecoin appears to be facing one of its major critical moments amid the broad crypto market slump, its on-chain movements are flashing warnings that the next major support zone sits very low, around $0.073.

    HOT Stories
    Morgan Stanley Extends Huge Crypto Week with Wallet Announcement
    CNBC Names XRP ‘Breakout Trade’ of 2026, Bitcoin (BTC) Price Erases Latest Gains, Cardano (ADA) Sees 25,084% Surge in Activity — Crypto News Digest
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Bulls Are Safe From Max Pain, Zcash (ZEC) Rockets 9,780% in Liquidation Imbalance as Core Team Exits, Binance Announces Gold and Silver Listings
    Can Bitcoin Reach $250,000 in 2026? Billionaire Draper Makes Major Prediction

    Dogecoin risks losing $0.1

    According to the UTXO Realized Price Distribution data shared by the analyst, Dogecoin has joined the market on its bear run, and its price has retraced back to the $0.14 level, with notable price decreases over the last day.

    Advertisement

    While the asset’s current price level still appears decent, the data revealed that this price level is currently in a thin liquidity zone, with very little on-chain support beneath it.

    Although it further revealed that there is a wide gap between its next support level, the data shows that the next major accumulation area sits all the way down at $0.073.

    Simply put, the pattern projected by the leading meme token means that most holders accumulated DOGE around the $0.14–$0.18 level, marking a zone where huge volume is concentrated.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 01/08/2026 - 14:24
    Dogecoin Outshines Bitcoin With 23,354% Hourly Liquidation Imbalance
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    Moreover, there is no major support below that zone to help retain the asset’s price around $0.1. If it fails to hold momentum above the aforementioned zone, Dogecoin could face a sharp and fast drop to around $0.073, which marks the next support zone where massive historical demand is situated.

    While the crypto market has suspended its recent rally and is currently facing its first major bloodbath in 2026, the correction phase has continued to persist, putting DOGE’s ability to hold momentum above $0.12 at risk.

    As such, the analyst predicted that Dogecoin is currently hanging by a thread and may be close to facing its biggest plunge in 2026, which could see it add another zero.

    #Dogecoin #Dogecoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 8, 2026 - 19:00
    Morgan Stanley Extends Huge Crypto Week with Wallet Announcement
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Crypto News DigestNews
    Jan 8, 2026 - 16:50
    CNBC Names XRP ‘Breakout Trade’ of 2026, Bitcoin (BTC) Price Erases Latest Gains, Cardano (ADA) Sees 25,084% Surge in Activity — Crypto News Digest
    ByDan Burgin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    XRP ETF Trading Volume Surges, NAP Hash Launches New XRP-Centric App
    Toobit Launches USDC Trial Funds for Risk-Free Futures Trading
    India's Largest CIO Conference - to Convene India’s Top CIOs and Technology Leaders in Mumbai on February 06
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 8, 2026 - 19:20
    Dogecoin May Add Zero Amid Early 2026 Crypto Bloodbath: Here’s Why
    article image Caroline Amosun
    News
    Jan 8, 2026 - 19:00
    Morgan Stanley Extends Huge Crypto Week with Wallet Announcement
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Crypto News DigestNews
    Jan 8, 2026 - 16:50
    CNBC Names XRP ‘Breakout Trade’ of 2026, Bitcoin (BTC) Price Erases Latest Gains, Cardano (ADA) Sees 25,084% Surge in Activity — Crypto News Digest
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Jan 8, 2026 - 16:13
    $2.2 Billion Worth of Crypto Options Set to Expire
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Jan 8, 2026 - 15:55
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 8
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 8, 2026 - 19:20
    Dogecoin May Add Zero Amid Early 2026 Crypto Bloodbath: Here’s Why
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Jan 8, 2026 - 19:00
    Morgan Stanley Extends Huge Crypto Week with Wallet Announcement
    Alex Dovbnya
    Crypto News Digest, News
    Jan 8, 2026 - 16:50
    CNBC Names XRP ‘Breakout Trade’ of 2026, Bitcoin (BTC) Price Erases Latest Gains, Cardano (ADA) Sees 25,084% Surge in Activity — Crypto News Digest
    Dan Burgin
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD