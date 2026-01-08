Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 8

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Thu, 8/01/2026 - 15:55
    Can bulls keep the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) above $90,000 this week?
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 8
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The market rise has not lasted long, and most of the coins are again in the red zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 2% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of BTC has made a false breakout of the local support at $89,530. 

    However, if a bounce back does not happen by the end of the day, one can expect an ongoing correction to the $89,000 zone.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the rate of the main crypto is going down after a false breakout of the resistance at $94,652. Until the price is below that mark, bears remain more powerful than bulls, which means that a drop remains the most likely scenario.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the picture is similar. The price of BTC has bounced off the resistance at $94,652. If the weekly bar closes far from that mark, traders may witness a test of the $80,000-$85,000 range shortly.

    Bitcoin is trading at $90,468 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
