XRP Price Forms Golden Cross, Shiba Inu Makes 1.36 Trillion SHIB Comeback, Legendary Trader Brandt Reveals ‘Dead Cat’ on Bitcoin (BTC) Chart – Crypto News Digest

XRP forms golden cross

XRP is now facing a bullish rebound amid growing ETF hype and shifting fundamentals.

Hourly golden cross. XRP’s short-term MA crosses long-term.

The Ripple-backed coin has confirmed a golden cross on the hourly chart. The golden cross occurred when the short-term moving average (MA) crossed over the long-term one. This is often interpreted as a buy signal for potential price increases.

In standard terms, golden crosses use 50/200-period moving averages. However, shorter variants, such as the 9/26, are common on hourly charts to catch quick reversals.

Considering the current trend, XRP is expected to experience bullishness for the next few hours and days. After completing a golden cross on Oct. 10, the XRP price rebounded to $2.99 and climbed 7.02% weekly.

Bullish sign. XPP’s next key price target is $3.

Now, analysts eye $3 as the next target if it holds above $2.20. With the development, the XRP daily trading volume increased by 53.9% to $6.3 billion. Such a move suggests increased investor interest in the Ripple-backed coin.

Moreover, the XRP Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently at 56.06. This suggests XRP is not overbought and there is room for more upside without immediate exhaustion.

SHIB sees massive 1.36 trillion comeback

Shiba Inu is seeing an enormous comeback in terms of volume.

Volume spike. SHIB recorded 1.36 trillion volume spike during its attempt to reverse the November decline.

One of Shiba Inu's biggest signals in months was just delivered: a 1.36 trillion SHIB volume spike that hit the market just as the token was trying to reverse its sharp decline in November.

This is an aggressive flush-and-absorption event that frequently occurs close to pivots, not the kind of volume you see during random noise. And that shift is already apparent on the chart.

Possibly bullish. Volume at lows indicates accumulation.

The market abruptly turned around after SHIB was forced into the $0.0000080 zone by a brutal sell-off. With the highest buy-side volume since the October collapse, a distinct reversal candle formed, with a volume bar high enough to completely overshadow the prior trend dynamic.

Two things are typically indicated by heavy volume at a low: simultaneous accumulation by stronger hands and capitulation by weak holders. For a reversal to be valid, both are essential components.

A 1.36 trillion spike in volume is certainly a SHIB shift, which shows that buyers were prepared to intervene forcefully. This does not imply that SHIB is suddenly entering a full bull market. However, it does indicate that the downward trend may have reached its limit.

Peter Brandt flags 'dead cat' setup for Bitcoin

Legendary trader Peter Brandt hit the market with a chart showing a full "dead cat" over Bitcoin's drop to the low $80,000s.

Bearish sign. Brandt’s chart shows BTC’s drop from $120K to low $80Ks as a full five-wave correction.

With a new week opening, veteran commodity trader Peter Brandt gave Bitcoin a hard look, sharing a chart with a hand-drawn "dead cat" figure. The setup sees Bitcoin's two-week drop from above $120,000 to the low $80,000s as a full five-wave correction, with nothing more than a basic rebound on the other side.

Key price range. BTC is consolidating at $88K–$92K.

The chart shows the same zone that traders have been stuck in for days: around $88,000 to $92,000. According to Brandt, this range is the only one that matters right now. The way it is set up looks more like a reaction to the situation than a proactive approach.

Market data backs this up. Last week, liquidity became thin on the major markets. The bid-ask spread widened. Order books lost depth. Bitcoin ETF flows have been all over the place lately. BlackRock's IBIT had a bunch of net-outflow sessions, and smaller products had some mixed results. The inflow pattern observed earlier in the quarter has disappeared.