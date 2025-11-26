Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Michael Saylor's Strategy Names One Thing Better Than Bitcoin: Details

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Wed, 26/11/2025 - 20:00
    Bitcoin treasury company Strategy reveals one thing that is better than Bitcoin as the cryptocurrency eyes its worst monthly performance since 2022.
    Advertisement
    Michael Saylor's Strategy Names One Thing Better Than Bitcoin: Details
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a recent tweet, Michael Saylor-led Bitcoin treasury company Strategy said it had discovered something better than Bitcoin: more Bitcoin. Strategy wrote in a tweet: "We discovered something better than bitcoin… More bitcoin."

    Advertisement

    Crypto has been under pressure for more than a month, when a shock liquidation event in October wiped out billions of dollars in leveraged positions and led to a downturn in prices.

    Bitcoin is on track for its worst monthly performance since 2022. Bitcoin has now shed about a quarter of its value in November, the most for a single month since June 2022, according to Bloomberg.

    Advertisement

    Investors in Bitcoin exchange traded funds recently found themselves sitting on collective losses after Bitcoin fell below $89,600.The slew of digital-asset treasury companies inspired by Michael Saylor’s Strategy have also seen outflows.

    More Bitcoin?

    Reversals of fortune are nothing new for Bitcoin diehards, seeing euphoric rallies and then brutal sell-offs, which happen every few years, or whenever sentiment shifts. At press time, Bitcoin was trading at $87,087, having reached a low of $80,524 on Nov. 21.

    The recent Bitcoin sell-off pushed firms like Strategy closer to the value of their Bitcoin reserves.

    Amid the seeming concerns, Strategy assures readers that it remains well fortified to cushion the impact of Bitcoin's price drop, saying it has 5.9x assets to convertible debt if Bitcoin ever reaches its cost basis.

    "If BTC drops to our $74K average cost basis, we still have 5.9x assets to convertible debt, which we refer to as the BTC Rating of our debt. At $25K BTC, it would be 2.0x," Strategy said in a recent tweet.

    Strategy revealed that it bought more Bitcoin during the 2022" crypto winter," when Bitcoin fell nearly 50% below its cost basis. "In the depths of the 2022 crypto winter, our average cost basis was $30K while $BTC traded nearly 50% below it at $16K. What did we do? We bought more," it said.

    #Michael Saylor #Strategy News #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Nov 26, 2025 - 19:56
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for November 26
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Nov 26, 2025 - 19:42
    Bitcoin (BTC) Prints Wild 36,380% Liquidation Imbalance
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Nexchain’s Stage 30 Presale Advances as 250% Black Friday Bonus Draws Strong Activity
    TrustLinq Launches Swiss-Regulated Crypto-to-Fiat Payment Platform to boost Cryptocurrency Adoption
    Wallet in Telegram Lists Monad, Enabling Telegram TGE Trading & Expanding MON Distribution
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 26, 2025 - 20:00
    Michael Saylor's Strategy Names One Thing Better Than Bitcoin: Details
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Price Analysis
    Nov 26, 2025 - 19:56
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for November 26
    Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Nov 26, 2025 - 19:42
    Bitcoin (BTC) Prints Wild 36,380% Liquidation Imbalance
    Caroline Amosun
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD