    Morgan Stanley Extends Huge Crypto Week with Wallet Announcement

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 8/01/2026 - 19:00
    Morgan Stanley is set to deepen its foray into the digital asset space with the launch of a proprietary cryptocurrency wallet later this year.
    According to Jed Finn, the head of Morgan Stanley's wealth management unit, the cryptocurrency giant is preparing to roll out its own cryptocurrency wallet, Barron's reports.  

    The new product, which is supposed to be a universal solution for storing digital assets, is scheduled for launch in the second half of the year, the report says.

    Morgan Stanley's crypto strategy 

    In the first half of 2026, Morgan Stanley plans to introduce trading capabilities for Bitcoin, Ether, and Solana on its E*Trade platform via a partnership with infrastructure provider Zerohash.

    Finn envisions a future where the "TradFi" (traditional finance) and "DeFi" (decentralized finance) ecosystems blend together. 

    Wed, 01/07/2026 - 15:09
    Banking Behemoth Morgan Stanley Files for Ethereum ETF
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    As reported by U.Today, the banking behemoth also recently filed for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) as well as Solana (SOL) ETFs. 

    The banking giant's crypto journey 

    Morgan Stanley was quietly laying the groundwork for institutional access in the late 2010s. 

    The watershed moment came in March 2021. Back then, Morgan Stanley became the first major U.S. bank to offer its wealth management clients access to Bitcoin funds. The bank approved three specific funds (two from Mike Novogratz's Galaxy Digital and one from a partnership between FS Investments and NYDIG). However, access was heavily restricted. It was available only to clients with at least $2 million in assets held at the firm. 

    In 2024, the bank allowed clients to buy the ETFs but did not allow its 15,000 advisors to solicit (pitch) them. This changed later in the year when the bank officially approved the solicitation for specific ETFs.

