600,000,000,000 Shiba Inu Outflow From Exchange: Someone Shoveling SHIB

After weeks of relentless selling, Shiba Inu’s recent price movement indicates that the market is attempting to stabilize, but the exchange reserve data tells the true story.

The exchange reserves of SHIB have been gradually decreasing over the past few days, from approximately 81.9 trillion tokens to 81.36 trillion, according to the given CryptoQuant metrics.

A drop in the amount of tokens on exchanges typically indicates less immediate sell pressure. But the subtlety counts. There was no dramatic price increase in tandem with the decline in reserves. Rather, SHIB only made a slight comeback, hitting the mid-$0.0000085 region before retreating once more.

Two scenarios

A bullish tilt is the first interpretation. The drop in reserves indicates that investors have been discreetly removing SHIB from exchanges, most likely transferring tokens to cold storage or private custody. Because traders who plan to sell typically maintain liquidity on exchanges, that behavior has historically been associated with medium-term accumulation.

This is consistent with the chart, where SHIB has formed a rounded short-term bottom with rising RSI. This indicates that the worst selling pressure may be behind us, rather than a breakout signal.

Neutrality is the second interpretation. Despite the diminishing reserves, the price has not changed significantly. That is significant. It indicates that the market is still affected by two factors: a more general risk-averse attitude toward altcoins, and a lack of aggressive spot demand, meaning that buyers are not yet pursuing lower prices.

The 20-day and 50-day EMAs must be reclaimed by SHIB before any recovery effort can be considered secure. Short-term rallies easily fade, while the downtrend still holds structural dominance.

A push above 0.0000090 and a persistent decline in reserves would make this a real bullish reversal. Without it, SHIB’s recovery remains speculative — encouraging, but unverified.