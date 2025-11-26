Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple Accelerates RLUSD Mints on XRPL

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 26/11/2025 - 20:42
    Ripple has minted another 10 million RLUSD .
    Advertisement
    Ripple Accelerates RLUSD Mints on XRPL
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    According to the data provided by Ripple Stablecoin Tracker, Ripple has minted another 10 million RLUSD on the XRP Ledger. 

    According to the data provided by CoinGecko, the market cap of RLUSD currently stands at $1.26 billion. 

    Steady minting 

    On Oct. 22, the treasury executed a substantial mint of 24.5 million RLUSD. Just six days later, on Oct. 28, another 5 million RLUSD entered circulation, followed within three days by an even more notable issuance: 36 million RLUSD on Oct. 31. 

    HOT Stories
    Ripple Accelerates RLUSD Mints on XRPL
    XRP Price Forms Golden Cross, Shiba Inu Makes 1.36 Trillion SHIB Comeback, Legendary Trader Brandt Reveals ‘Dead Cat’ on Bitcoin (BTC) Chart – Crypto News Digest
    Bitcoin (BTC) Prints Insane 36,380% Liquidation Imbalance
    Bitcoin Suddenly Reclaims $90K. Shortest Bear Market Ever?

    November took that trajectory and pulled it sharply upward. On Nov. 3, Ripple minted a massive 50 million RLUSD, coinciding with the moment RLUSD officially crossed the $1 billion market cap threshold across Ethereum and the XRP Ledger. 

    Advertisement

    The activity didn’t taper off. On Nov. 19, an additional 2 million RLUSD was minted. And most recently, on Nov. 25, the treasury produced a large 15 million RLUSD mint. 

    Moving up the rankings 

    Ripple’s RLUSD has quietly but decisively slipped into the stablecoin big league. 

    With a market cap of roughly $1.25 billion, it now sits in the same statistical neighborhood as long-established mid-tier dollar tokens.

    The global stablecoin landscape is brutally top-heavy: USDT and USDC dominate with a combined $260 billion in capitalization.

    There is also a second tier of multi-billion-dollar entrants (USDS, Ethena’s USDe, DAI, PYUSD) that are perceived as formidable competitors. 

    RLUSD has not yet joined that second tier, but it now anchors the very top of the third tier. At rank #84, it has overtaken dozens of legacy stablecoins that once defined the market’s mid-section, including TUSD, GUSD, and USDD.

    RLUSD is now positioned as the 12th-largest USD stablecoin globally.

    #Ripple News #RLUSD
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Crypto News DigestNews
    Nov 26, 2025 - 20:15
    XRP Price Forms Golden Cross, Shiba Inu Makes 1.36 Trillion SHIB Comeback, Legendary Trader Brandt Reveals ‘Dead Cat’ on Bitcoin (BTC) Chart – Crypto News Digest
    ByDan Burgin
    News
    Nov 26, 2025 - 20:00
    Michael Saylor's Strategy Names One Thing Better Than Bitcoin: Details
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Nexchain’s Stage 30 Presale Advances as 250% Black Friday Bonus Draws Strong Activity
    TrustLinq Launches Swiss-Regulated Crypto-to-Fiat Payment Platform to boost Cryptocurrency Adoption
    Wallet in Telegram Lists Monad, Enabling Telegram TGE Trading & Expanding MON Distribution
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 26, 2025 - 20:42
    Ripple Accelerates RLUSD Mints on XRPL
    Alex Dovbnya
    Crypto News Digest, News
    Nov 26, 2025 - 20:15
    XRP Price Forms Golden Cross, Shiba Inu Makes 1.36 Trillion SHIB Comeback, Legendary Trader Brandt Reveals ‘Dead Cat’ on Bitcoin (BTC) Chart – Crypto News Digest
    Dan Burgin
    News
    Nov 26, 2025 - 20:00
    Michael Saylor's Strategy Names One Thing Better Than Bitcoin: Details
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD