AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Drops Critically, $2 at Risk?

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Mon, 3/11/2025 - 8:20
    XRP dropped rapidly, going through the ascending trendline and raising the risk of losing the $2 mark sooner than anticipated.
    Advertisement
    XRP Drops Critically, $2 at Risk?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    After breaking below its short-term ascending trendline, Ripple’s XRP has entered a risky phase. This move suggests renewed bearish control and could push the asset toward the crucial $2.00 support, or even lower.

    XRP tumbles rapidly

    As of press time, XRP is trading close to $2.40, down nearly 5% for the day. This confirms that buyers are losing steam and continues a run of rejections from the 200-day moving average. The recent trendline break renders invalid the brittle recovery pattern that developed following the crash in October.

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Without this structure, XRP’s chart appears more vulnerable now, with no solid support areas between the current level and $2.00. A bleak picture is painted by the moving averages. Convergence between the 100-day (blue) and 200-day (black) lines suggests a potential death cross formation — a bearish signal that, if verified, could quicken downside pressure.

    HOT Stories
    Spot XRP ETFs May Arrive in Near Future
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP Death Cross Welcomed Back, Ethereum to BTC Ratio to Skyrocket, Shiba Inu (SHIB): No Hope Left?
    XRP ETF Set to Launch in November, Western Union Announces Solana-Based Stablecoin, Cardano Founder Calls Out Peter Schiff for Wrong Bitcoin Price Prediction — Top Weekly Crypto News
    'XRP-Coded' Week Teased by Top US Exchange

    No volume present

    There is little sign of a short-term recovery as the RSI close to 41 also shows growing weakness. Likewise, the volume is muted. It appears that bulls are stepping aside rather than defending important levels because there has not been any discernible spike in trading activity despite the recent decline.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 11/02/2025 - 11:55
    100% XRP Surge in New Users: What's Behind This Spike?
    ByArman Shirinyan

    If selling pressure increases over the next few days, XRP may easily drop to $2.10-$2.00, where psychological support may provide a brief reprieve. However, there are not any historical buying zones beyond that. XRP will continue to follow the path of least resistance downward unless it is able to recover and hold above $2.55.

    A steeper sell-off is possible due to the asset’s current structure, particularly if Bitcoin volatility increases or market sentiment declines. XRP’s inability to maintain its rising trendline, in summary, signifies a critical breakdown; if momentum does not change soon, the $2 mark may be the next stop in this developing correction.

    #XRP #XRP Price Analysis
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 3, 2025 - 9:03
    Bitcoin Risks Losing 80% of Its Value If Oldest Crypto Market Theory Comes True
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Nov 3, 2025 - 6:08
    'I Don’t Know Who He Is,’ Trump Says After Pardoning CZ
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Tea-Fi Redefines DeFi: One SuperApp. Infinite Yield. Powered by $TEA
    Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Conference (B2C’ 2025) to Advance Blockchain, Big Data & AI-Driven Data Science
    Anchor Mining Introduces Robust Bitcoin (BTC) Investment Path in Digital Wealth Segment
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 3, 2025 - 9:03
    Bitcoin Risks Losing 80% of Its Value If Oldest Crypto Market Theory Comes True
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 3, 2025 - 8:20
    XRP Drops Critically, $2 at Risk?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 3, 2025 - 6:08
    'I Don’t Know Who He Is,’ Trump Says After Pardoning CZ
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all