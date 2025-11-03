AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Spot XRP ETFs May Arrive in Near Future

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 3/11/2025 - 5:20
    A top analyst has predicted that spot XRP ETFs might launch within the next two weeks
    Advertisement
    Spot XRP ETFs May Arrive in Near Future
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Nate Geraci, one of the most authoritative exchange-traded fund analysts, has stated that he expects the first XRP ETFs to launch within the next two weeks.

    Advertisement

    As reported by U.Today, Canary Capital recently submitted an updated S-1 filing for its spot Solana ETF. 

    In the meantime, Bitwise's fourth S‑1 amendment has added a 0.34% fee as well as an NYSE listing. This, according to various analysts, also indicates that the XRP is on the verge of going live. 

    HOT Stories
    Spot XRP ETFs May Arrive in Near Future
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP Death Cross Welcomed Back, Ethereum to BTC Ratio to Skyrocket, Shiba Inu (SHIB): No Hope Left?
    XRP ETF Set to Launch in November, Western Union Announces Solana-Based Stablecoin, Cardano Founder Calls Out Peter Schiff for Wrong Bitcoin Price Prediction — Top Weekly Crypto News
    'XRP-Coded' Week Teased by Top US Exchange

    The list of other firms that are vying to launch XRP ETFs includes Grayscale Investments, 21Shares, WisdomTree, CoinShares, and, of course, financial giant Franklin Templeton. 

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 11/02/2025 - 23:35
    XRP ETF Set to Launch in November, Western Union Announces Solana-Based Stablecoin, Cardano Founder Calls Out Peter Schiff for Wrong Bitcoin Price Prediction — Top Weekly Crypto News
    ByDan Burgin

    Notably, both BlackRock and Fidelity decided to remain on the sidelines of the race despite the latter filing for a similar Solana-based product. 

    The REX/Osprey XRP product, which has already surpassed $100 million in assets under management, claims to provide spot exposure to the token, but it does not hold just the underlying asset like the funds that are on the verge of launching in the US. 

    "Final nail in the coffin"

    Geraci is convinced that the launch of the traditional spot XRP ETF will be "the final nail in the coffin" for anti-crypto regulators.

    He recalled that the SEC had open litigation against Ripple up until several months ago.

    As reported by U.Today, Ripple dropped its cross-appeal in July, and the two parties then filed a joint dismissal of their appeals in August. The closure of the case was then finalized by the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit during the same month. 

    #XRP News #ETF
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 3, 2025 - 9:03
    Bitcoin Risks Losing 80% of Its Value If Oldest Crypto Market Theory Comes True
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Nov 3, 2025 - 8:20
    XRP Drops Critically, $2 at Risk?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Tea-Fi Redefines DeFi: One SuperApp. Infinite Yield. Powered by $TEA
    Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Conference (B2C’ 2025) to Advance Blockchain, Big Data & AI-Driven Data Science
    Anchor Mining Introduces Robust Bitcoin (BTC) Investment Path in Digital Wealth Segment
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 3, 2025 - 9:03
    Bitcoin Risks Losing 80% of Its Value If Oldest Crypto Market Theory Comes True
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 3, 2025 - 8:20
    XRP Drops Critically, $2 at Risk?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 3, 2025 - 6:08
    'I Don’t Know Who He Is,’ Trump Says After Pardoning CZ
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all