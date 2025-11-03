AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP Death Cross Welcomed Back, Ethereum to BTC Ratio to Skyrocket, Shiba Inu (SHIB): No Hope Left?

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Mon, 3/11/2025 - 0:01
    The market is certainly experiencing a questionable period as even more volatile assets like Shiba Inu struggle to find volume.
    Advertisement
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP Death Cross Welcomed Back, Ethereum to BTC Ratio to Skyrocket, Shiba Inu (SHIB): No Hope Left?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    The market is experiencing a severe lack of liquidity and volatility. Extremely low volumes on XRP, Shiba Inu and Bitcoin confirms that the market is not interested in providing more liquidity, and the more likely outcome for those assets would be stagnation rather than a move in a certain direction.

    XRP must brace itself

    A death cross pattern, which frequently precedes protracted downtrends, has resurfaced on XRP’s daily chart, putting it under bearish technical pressure once more. The asset’s declining momentum, following multiple unsuccessful breakout attempts over the previous few months, is highlighted by the crossover, which happens when the 50-day moving average falls below the 200-day moving average.

    With price activity consolidating within a narrowing ascending triangle, XRP is currently trading around $2.54, perilously positioned between important resistance and support levels. The 200-day and 100-day moving averages are located close to $2.70-$2.80, creating a strong resistance area that has continuously rejected any push upward.

    HOT Stories
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP Death Cross Welcomed Back, Ethereum to BTC Ratio to Skyrocket, Shiba Inu (SHIB): No Hope Left?
    XRP ETF Set to Launch in November, Western Union Announces Solana-Based Stablecoin, Cardano Founder Calls Out Peter Schiff for Wrong Bitcoin Price Prediction — Top Weekly Crypto News
    'XRP-Coded' Week Teased by Top US Exchange
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP to Rocket 81% in November? Coinbase CEO Teases 'Big Month,' Bitcoin Is Bearish at $110,000, Warns Top Trader
    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    In the meantime, there is little structural support from the 200-day moving average below price, indicating that the token is nearing its next big move. In comparison to earlier in the year, volume is still muted, indicating that traders are awaiting direction confirmation.

    Advertisement

    A neutral sentiment, neither oversold nor overbought, is also indicated by the RSI around 48. However, historically, death cross formations have tipped this balance in favor of bearish outcomes when combined with low momentum and waning interest.

    The setup supports a downward continuation toward $2.35 or even $2.10, both of which served as significant historical support levels, if XRP is unable to break above $2.80. A successful push above $2.80 might disprove the bearish crossover and pave the way for a $3.00 retest; however, this would necessitate a noticeable increase in buying pressure.

    Ethereum hints at reversal

    After months of slow underperformance, Ethereum's long-term setup against Bitcoin is starting to show indications of a possible reversal. Although Ethereum has lagged behind Bitcoin for a large portion of the year, current technical trends indicate that things may be about to change and the ETH/BTC ratio may soon rise. The ratio is currently trading at 0.035 BTC, slightly above its 200-day moving average.

    Since the middle of the year, this level has frequently served as a solid structural support, averting more serious breakdowns. ETH/BTC has developed a tight consolidation pattern on the daily chart, contracting between the 200-day and 100-day moving averages.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 11/02/2025 - 08:57
    Buterin Names Ethereum's Most Important Property
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    Such periods of low volatility in this pair have historically preceded major directional shifts, frequently in favor of Ethereum, during more extensive market rotations. In the meantime, ETH/USD has stabilized at $3,890, staying above the crucial $3,600 support and making an effort to return to $4,000. Capital rotation into altcoins could occur if Ethereum gains traction while Bitcoin consolidates close to resistance levels, creating the ideal environment for an increase in the ETH/BTC ratio.

    Ethereum is neither overbought nor oversold, according to the RSI near 44, so there is potential for growth if buying pressure increases. A more ambitious target at 0.0405, which would represent a 15% move from current levels, comes after the next resistance for ETH/BTC, which is located around 0.037-0.038.

    Essentially, renewed institutional interest in staking yield and growing expectations for Ethereum network upgrades may be the catalyst for such an advancement. The ETH/BTC pair is essentially resting on a coiled spring configuration.

    Shiba Inu's questionable outlook

    SHIB, which is currently trading at $0.0000102, has been unable to sustain even slight bullish momentum because it is caught between unrelenting overhead resistance and fading support. The overall situation is still dire. For months, the token has been trapped in a declining channel that has continuously produced lower highs and lower lows.

    The 100-day and 200-day moving averages, which are currently at $0.0000113 and $0.0000128, respectively, are important resistance levels that have not been broken by even short recovery attempts such as the most recent bounce from $0.0000090. These moving averages have essentially taken on the role of dynamic ceilings containing price movement and stifling sentiment.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 11/02/2025 - 11:55
    100% XRP Surge in New Users: What's Behind This Spike?
    ByArman Shirinyan

    Volume conveys a similarly depressing message. Since mid-October, trading activity has drastically declined, indicating a decline in interest from both retail traders and speculative investors. SHIB's price movement has lost volatility in the absence of participation and liquidity, which may sound stable but typically signals future declines rather than recoveries.

    The RSI is currently at 45, indicating stagnation rather than bullish or oversold conditions. From a technical standpoint, this puts SHIB in a risky situation because there isn't any genuine buying interest to push prices higher, but there isn't any panic selling to change the market structure either.

    A decline toward $0.0000075, the next significant support level, could be triggered by a breakdown below $0.0000090. Essentially, the ecosystem surrounding Shiba Inu has also cooled. New use cases have not emerged on a significant scale and burn events and project updates have not succeeded in rekindling enthusiasm.

    #Shiba Inu #Bitcoin #XRP
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Crypto News DigestNews
    Nov 2, 2025 - 23:35
    XRP ETF Set to Launch in November, Western Union Announces Solana-Based Stablecoin, Cardano Founder Calls Out Peter Schiff for Wrong Bitcoin Price Prediction — Top Weekly Crypto News
    ByDan Burgin
    News
    Nov 2, 2025 - 18:00
    'XRP-Coded' Week Teased by Top US Exchange
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Anchor Mining Introduces Robust Bitcoin (BTC) Investment Path in Digital Wealth Segment
    ARCS 2.0: Pioneering Data Sovereignty Through Real-World Utility and Cultural Heritage
    The Most Anticipated BNB Launch of 2025: $BALZ Brings the Meme Migration Home
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News, Crypto Market Review, Price Analysis
    Nov 3, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP Death Cross Welcomed Back, Ethereum to BTC Ratio to Skyrocket, Shiba Inu (SHIB): No Hope Left?
    Alex Dovbnya
    Crypto News Digest, News
    Nov 2, 2025 - 23:35
    XRP ETF Set to Launch in November, Western Union Announces Solana-Based Stablecoin, Cardano Founder Calls Out Peter Schiff for Wrong Bitcoin Price Prediction — Top Weekly Crypto News
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 2, 2025 - 18:00
    'XRP-Coded' Week Teased by Top US Exchange
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all