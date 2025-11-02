AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    100% XRP Surge in New Users: What's Behind This Spike?

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Sun, 2/11/2025 - 11:55
    XRP saw a surge in new users on the network, which enables potential for a recovery in the upcoming week on the market.
    Advertisement
    100% XRP Surge in New Users: What's Behind This Spike?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Data indicates that the number of newly activated accounts doubled in a matter of days, indicating a dramatic on-chain surge in new user activity on XRP's network. Almost 9,900 new accounts were registered by XRP on Oct. 30, which was one of the biggest single-day increases in months.

    XRP payments skyrocket

    Although the underlying cause is still unknown, this spike is consistent with an increase in transactional activity and payment volume throughout the network, suggesting a resurgence of user interest. On-chain data shows that on Nov. 1, the number of payments between accounts exceeded 1 million, and the payment volume increased to more than 1.2 billion XRP.

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Increased network utility is usually indicated by such synchronized growth in both new accounts and transaction volume, indicating that new users are actively transacting rather than merely speculating. Technically, this fundamental increase has only slightly affected XRP’s price. After weeks of declining pressure, the token now trades at about $2.52, forming a mildly rising structure.

    HOT Stories
    Top Trader Explains Why XRP Is Holding Up Better Than Other Coins
    What's Next for XRP? Ripple CTO Set to Reveal Treasury Insights at Key Event
    Will Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Rebound in November?
    Crypto Market Prediction: Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Critical Condition? Ethereum (ETH) Bounce Must Happen, Bitcoin (BTC) Bounces Before $110,000

    XRP EMAs locked

    The 100-day and 200-day moving averages are located at $2.70-$2.80, where the chart displays a distinct ascending support line with resistance. A break above these could lead to $3.00, but if the upward momentum is not sustained, there is a chance of another decline toward $2.35.

    Advertisement

    It is still unclear what’s driving this network-wide renaissance. It might be an indication of fresh institutional testing of Ripple’s international payment options, especially in advance of possible regulatory clarification. Alternatively, it might be the result of retail users getting back involved following XRP’s protracted underperformance in comparison to other significant assets.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 11/02/2025 - 08:57
    Buterin Names Ethereum's Most Important Property
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    But sustainability is still the crucial issue, in spite of these positive on-chain spikes. Long-term growth is not assured by a sudden spike in new accounts or payment volume, particularly if it is not followed by consistent retention and liquidity inflows.

    As of right now, the technical picture encourages cautious optimism, and XRP’s fundamentals show a glimmer of life. If this increase in users turns out to be real rather than fleeting, it may signal the start of new ecosystem expansion and possibly the beginning of a more robust recovery phase for XRP.

    #XRP #XRP Price Analysis
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 2, 2025 - 11:26
    Top XRP Trader Who Predicted 700% Rally Reveals Why It Is Best Crypto to Hold
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Nov 2, 2025 - 11:03
    Ripple CEO's XRP Insight Resurfaces as ETF Optimism Soars
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Anchor Mining Introduces Robust Bitcoin (BTC) Investment Path in Digital Wealth Segment
    ARCS 2.0: Pioneering Data Sovereignty Through Real-World Utility and Cultural Heritage
    The Most Anticipated BNB Launch of 2025: $BALZ Brings the Meme Migration Home
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 2, 2025 - 11:55
    100% XRP Surge in New Users: What's Behind This Spike?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 2, 2025 - 11:26
    Top XRP Trader Who Predicted 700% Rally Reveals Why It Is Best Crypto to Hold
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 2, 2025 - 11:03
    Ripple CEO's XRP Insight Resurfaces as ETF Optimism Soars
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all