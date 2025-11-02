AdvertisementAdvert.
    XRP Prints Rare Death Cross vs Bitcoin: Worst Scenario Revealed

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 2/11/2025 - 14:21
    XRP hit a death cross against Bitcoin on the daily time frame — a grim signal that erased XRP/BTC rallies before, and is now threatening to turn the once-realistic $2.5 zone into chart nostalgia.
    XRP Prints Rare Death Cross vs Bitcoin: Worst Scenario Revealed
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Popular alternative cryptocurrency XRP just confirmed a rare death cross against Bitcoin as the 50-day average slipped under the 200-day near 0.00002380 BTC, the same level that blocked the tremendous summer rally.

    Behind the threatening headline is not only the grim "death cross" moniker, but the setup — the 200-day line just rolled negative for the first time since July, and the 100-day at 0.00002320 BTC is close to crossing next.

    Article image
    XRP/BTC by TradingView

    When this same alignment appeared in June 2025, XRP/BTC lost 6.4% in 16 days, falling from 0.00002280 BTC to 0.00002130 BTC before finding a bottom. The structure today repeats that frame almost point for point: three failed pushes above 0.00002390, an RSI parked near 49 and no increase in spot volume despite green candles.

    Worst and best scenarios

    If the pattern repeats, chart math predicts a retreat toward 0.00002050–0.00001950 BTC, translating to roughly $2.26-$2.33 given Bitcoin’s current price. A close under 0.00002100 BTC would lock the pair into a full bearish continuation and likely push Bitcoin’s dominance above 55% before mid-month.

    Bulls have only one escape route — a decisive break and hold above 0.00002384 BTC with volume. That would nullify the death cross weight and reopen the 0.00002500 BTC or $2.75 path. Anything less, and XRP remains caught under its own resistance curve.

    #XRP #Bitcoin
