XRP Prints Rare Death Cross vs Bitcoin: Worst Scenario Revealed

Popular alternative cryptocurrency XRP just confirmed a rare death cross against Bitcoin as the 50-day average slipped under the 200-day near 0.00002380 BTC, the same level that blocked the tremendous summer rally.

Behind the threatening headline is not only the grim "death cross" moniker, but the setup — the 200-day line just rolled negative for the first time since July, and the 100-day at 0.00002320 BTC is close to crossing next.

When this same alignment appeared in June 2025, XRP/BTC lost 6.4% in 16 days, falling from 0.00002280 BTC to 0.00002130 BTC before finding a bottom. The structure today repeats that frame almost point for point: three failed pushes above 0.00002390, an RSI parked near 49 and no increase in spot volume despite green candles.

Worst and best scenarios

If the pattern repeats, chart math predicts a retreat toward 0.00002050–0.00001950 BTC, translating to roughly $2.26-$2.33 given Bitcoin’s current price. A close under 0.00002100 BTC would lock the pair into a full bearish continuation and likely push Bitcoin’s dominance above 55% before mid-month.

Bulls have only one escape route — a decisive break and hold above 0.00002384 BTC with volume. That would nullify the death cross weight and reopen the 0.00002500 BTC or $2.75 path. Anything less, and XRP remains caught under its own resistance curve.