$65 Million in Dogecoin Moves Amid First Major 2026 Dip

A large Dogecoin trader has shown up with a massive transfer involving millions of DOGE tokens as the broad crypto market suspended its recent rally after starting the new year on a very strong bullish note.

The transfer, which has drawn attention from the crypto community, saw a massive 466 million Dogecoin move between two unknown wallets.

According to data provided by on-chain monitoring firm Whale Alert, the massive Dogecoin transfer was worth about $65,319,417, per DOGE’s price at the time of the transaction.

🚨 🚨 🚨 446,000,000 #DOGE (65,319,417 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallethttps://t.co/tainushmoK — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) January 7, 2026

The source revealed that the large amount of DOGE tokens was transferred by an unknown sender to an unidentified decentralized wallet with the address “D6LM15E.”

Dogecoin resumes rally ahead of Bitcoin and XRP

While the recent crypto market rally had seen all leading cryptocurrencies showing massive gains, with XRP leading the top-five pack with the highest daily surge on most days, momentum has finally cooled down, and crypto assets have suspended their price rally.

Following the shift in market sentiment, the crypto market is now seeing its first major correction phase in 2026. However, Dogecoin has defied this trend, as it has resumed the bullish side of the market once again.

With Dogecoin showing a decent gain of 1.42% over the last day, while Bitcoin, XRP, and other major cryptos remained in the red zone, the leading meme asset might be set to lead the broad crypto market in the next leg up.

Nonetheless, the mysterious nature of the large DOGE transfer has stirred curiosity, as it is difficult to predict the motive behind such anonymous transactions.

However, speculators have suggested that the move may be a major buying activity, considering its timing, which has seen it occur while DOGE was trading bullishly against the broader crypto market.

Following Dogecoin’s bullish price move, it is trading positively at $0.1466, reflecting a mild drawdown from a high of $0.1536 achieved earlier the same day.

With Dogecoin’s positive price move amid the broader market slowdown, investors are optimistic that the strong early-2026 market rally might not be over yet, with hopes that Dogecoin might reclaim $0.2 in no distant time.