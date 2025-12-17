Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu (SHIB): No Price Crash, Is Stabilization In?

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Wed, 17/12/2025 - 9:16
    Shiba Inu is out of flash-crash mode, and the lack of volatility is certainly signaling stabilization.
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB): No Price Crash, Is Stabilization In?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Although Shiba Inu is no longer in free fall, it would be premature to declare this to be the bottom. Currently, the chart displays stabilization rather than strength. In comparison to the October-November leg, the price has flattened following a protracted downtrend, volatility has decreased and selling pressure has obviously subsided.

    SHIB stays down

    In technical terms, SHIB remains below all significant moving averages. The long-term EMA overhead is still very bearish, indicating that the prevailing trend has not reversed. At first, any recovery from this point would be remedial rather than a reversal of the trend. That is an important distinction. Bounces inside downtrends are common and frequently mistaken for the bottom.

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The RSI is in the low to mid-40s, indicating a lack of significant momentum but not a severe oversold situation. The market is weary but not completely flushed, which is consistent with price behavior. You would anticipate either a violent rejection or a sharp volume spike if this were a true capitulation zone. Neither has yet to occur.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CEO Celebrates Impressive XRP ETF Milestone
    XRP Urgent Alert Issued, Critical SHIB Price Level Revealed to Bulls, Solana Volume Rockets 40% Amid Golden Cross Setup — Crypto News Digest
    Crypto Market Prediction: This Is What Saves XRP From Crashing to Zero, Three Ethereum Levels to Watch After $3,000, Is Shiba Inu Bull Market Bounce Starting Now?
    Morning Crypto Report: New XRP Pair Goes Live on Binance, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Scores New Coinbase Listing, Cardano Creator Highlights 'New ADA' Top 100 Achievement

    Key factor for price

    In the future, volume will be the most important factor. It is not very loud right now. That encourages stabilization, but it also leaves room for another leg to fall. SHIB would require fresh selling pressure, either brought on by a sudden liquidity event or more general market weakness, in order to break significantly lower. In the absence of that, the price is more likely to cut sideways and gradually establish a base.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 12/15/2025 - 14:27
    Shiba Inu Developer Reacts as SHIB Team Member Makes Exit: Details
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    Although it is contingent, the possibility of another crash is still present. SHIB will not be exempt if Bitcoin or the larger market collapses. Because there is not much demand in this situation, support might quickly give way. The path of least resistance, however, is consolidation followed by a relief bounce when there is no external stress.

    One of two things is probably going to happen next: either a final downside sweep intended to cause late stop-losses prior to a recovery, or a slow grind higher toward the closest moving averages as short sellers unwind. Zero is not an option because this market does not function mechanically or structurally that way. The true question is not "Can SHIB recover?" but rather whether a final flush is necessary to finish it cleanly.

    Advertisement
    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 17, 2025 - 7:24
    No Crystal Ball: VanEck Refuses to Release 2026 Crypto Predictions
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Dec 17, 2025 - 6:14
    Ripple CEO Celebrates Impressive XRP ETF Milestone
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    SaucerSwap Unveils Redesigned Platform and New Brand Identity for Hedera DeFi
    Independent audit verifies gold reserves backing Kyrgyzstan’s USDKG stablecoin
    Unchained Summit Announces Dubai Edition Scheduled for 1st & 2nd May 2026
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 17, 2025 - 9:16
    Shiba Inu (SHIB): No Price Crash, Is Stabilization In?
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Dec 17, 2025 - 7:24
    No Crystal Ball: VanEck Refuses to Release 2026 Crypto Predictions
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Dec 17, 2025 - 6:14
    Ripple CEO Celebrates Impressive XRP ETF Milestone
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD