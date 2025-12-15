Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Max Pain Price for Shiba Inu Bulls Revealed: Might It Be Golden Opportunity for SHIB?

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mon, 15/12/2025 - 14:52
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) coin dropped to a level where leveraged bulls are forced out rather than being driven by hype, and the next few percent in price may decide whether pain will bring in profit.
    Advertisement
    Max Pain Price for Shiba Inu Bulls Revealed: Might It Be Golden Opportunity for SHIB?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    As fresh new data proves, Shiba Inu coin is not reacting to news, memes or sentiment right now. It is reacting to leverage.

    Advertisement

    According to CoinGlass, the level causing the most damage to SHIB bulls sits near $0.00777, while the level that hurts shorts is higher, near $0.0086. With the price trading around $0.00816, the downside liquidation zone is simply closer. That matters because the price often moves toward the nearest group of traders who can be forced out. 

    This is not a prediction or a theory. It is how leveraged markets behave when volume thins and conviction weakens. In SHIB’s case, a drop of less than 5% can trigger long liquidations. A move up needs more than 5% and stronger buying pressure to start hurting shorts.

    HOT Stories
    BREAKING: Strategy Announces Biggest Bitcoin Purchase Since July
    Morning Crypto Report: 0.98% of XRP Supply Gone, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rockets 3,000% in Liquidation Imbalance, JP Morgan Launches Money Market on Ethereum
    Morning Crypto Report: World's Highest IQ Holder Turns to XRP, Cardano on the Verge of 40% Surge, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Loses $110 Million in Just 24 Hours
    Schiff Jumps on Saylor's McDonald's Pic
    Article image
    Source: CoinGlass

    So, the only thing evident about the Shiba Inu coin right now is an imbalance, where downside pressure is easier to activate than upside pressure.

    Advertisement

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) price chart reflects trend

    Since mid-November, SHIB has failed to hold rebounds. Each bounce has been sold earlier than the previous one. The area above $0.009 rejected the price multiple times, and no durable support has formed above recent lows.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 12/15/2025 - 12:19
    47,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) Poured on Exchanges: Is Something Coming?
    ByArman Shirinyan

    This setup does not mean SHIB must collapse. What it means is simpler: leverage needs to be resolved. If the price briefly dips into the $0.0077-$0.0078 zone and selling dries up quickly, weak longs are cleared and price can stabilize. That is how short-term bottoms often appear. If price slides into that zone slowly, pressure can extend lower as liquidations keep feeding selling.

    Advertisement

    The bottom line is that SHIB is not ready for a clean upside move yet. It is sitting in a zone where longs are the first stress point.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 15, 2025 - 14:46
    Hyperliquid (HYPE) ETF Launch Imminent, Here's Reason
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Dec 15, 2025 - 14:38
    'You Will Go Broke Overnight': Peter Schiff Issues Fresh Bitcoin Warning
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Geode Lists GEODE Coin on BitMart.com as Part of Ongoing Decentralized Infrastructure Expansion
    IZAKAYA: Building a One-Stop Gateway for Simple, Secure, and High-Yield Digital Asset Growth
    mETH Protocol Accelerates Fast, On-Demand ETH Redemptions and Yield Deployment via Buffer Pool Enhancement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 15, 2025 - 14:52
    Max Pain Price for Shiba Inu Bulls Revealed: Might It Be Golden Opportunity for SHIB?
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 15, 2025 - 14:46
    Hyperliquid (HYPE) ETF Launch Imminent, Here's Reason
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Dec 15, 2025 - 14:38
    'You Will Go Broke Overnight': Peter Schiff Issues Fresh Bitcoin Warning
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD