Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu Developer Reacts as SHIB Team Member Makes Exit: Details

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Mon, 15/12/2025 - 14:27
    Shiba Inu engineering manager announces exit from the SHIB team, drawing a reaction from a major Shiba Inu developer.
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu Developer Reacts as SHIB Team Member Makes Exit: Details
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The Shiba Inu engineering manager, who goes by "Johndoeshib" on X, recently revealed he would be stepping away from his role on the Shiba Inu team. This decision has sparked a response on X from Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dhairya.

    Advertisement

    In a Dec. 12 tweet, "Johndoeshib" announced that his time being part of the Shiba Inu team had reached its natural conclusion and he was stepping away, immensely proud of the utility Shiba Inu has built and the resilience of the community.

    "Johndoeshib" added he was moving on to new endeavors, while remaining a long-term observer of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, confident in the team's decentralized vision.

    HOT Stories
    BREAKING: Strategy Announces Biggest Bitcoin Purchase Since July
    Morning Crypto Report: 0.98% of XRP Supply Gone, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rockets 3,000% in Liquidation Imbalance, JP Morgan Launches Money Market on Ethereum
    Morning Crypto Report: World's Highest IQ Holder Turns to XRP, Cardano on the Verge of 40% Surge, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Loses $110 Million in Just 24 Hours
    Schiff Jumps on Saylor's McDonald's Pic

    The tweet sparked responses from the Shiba Inu community, with some expressing gratitude for his work with the Shiba Inu team, while saying that he will be missed.

    Advertisement

    In another tweet, which caught the attention of Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dhairya, "JohnDoeShib" revealed a renewed focus as he plans for the strategic iteration of his next project. His X bio has also been updated to reflect his departure from the Shiba Inu team and now reads "ex-Engineering Manager at Shib."

    Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dhairya, in response to JohnDoeShib's tweet, thanked him for his work at Shib and wished him well in his future endeavors.

    Shiba Inu continues building

    Shiba Inu continues to quietly build as recent events test the resilience of traders and its community.

    As reported, Shiba Inu lead ambassador Shytoshi Kusama broke several days of silence on social media, which he hinted at as being necessary in order to stay focused and reinvest in himself for the next phase of growth.


    Kusama also changed his X location to "reemerging," sparking speculation of a potential SHIB comeback.

    The crypto market remains in a weakened position, with the resilience of traders continually tested. In the last 24 hours, nearly $245 million in leveraged positions have been wiped out across the crypto market as the majority of cryptocurrencies saw losses.

    Shiba Inu managed to return to green, up 0.16% in the last 24 hours to $0.000008211.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 15, 2025 - 13:47
    10x XRP Spike Possible on This Fundamental Metric: Will Payments Volume Change Everything?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Dec 15, 2025 - 13:36
    Ripple Labs in South Africa? Top Exec Shares Crucial Hint
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Geode Lists GEODE Coin on BitMart.com as Part of Ongoing Decentralized Infrastructure Expansion
    IZAKAYA: Building a One-Stop Gateway for Simple, Secure, and High-Yield Digital Asset Growth
    mETH Protocol Accelerates Fast, On-Demand ETH Redemptions and Yield Deployment via Buffer Pool Enhancement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 15, 2025 - 14:27
    Shiba Inu Developer Reacts as SHIB Team Member Makes Exit: Details
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Dec 15, 2025 - 13:47
    10x XRP Spike Possible on This Fundamental Metric: Will Payments Volume Change Everything?
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Dec 15, 2025 - 13:36
    Ripple Labs in South Africa? Top Exec Shares Crucial Hint
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD