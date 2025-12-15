Shiba Inu Developer Reacts as SHIB Team Member Makes Exit: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The Shiba Inu engineering manager, who goes by "Johndoeshib" on X, recently revealed he would be stepping away from his role on the Shiba Inu team. This decision has sparked a response on X from Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dhairya.

In a Dec. 12 tweet, "Johndoeshib" announced that his time being part of the Shiba Inu team had reached its natural conclusion and he was stepping away, immensely proud of the utility Shiba Inu has built and the resilience of the community.

"Johndoeshib" added he was moving on to new endeavors, while remaining a long-term observer of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, confident in the team's decentralized vision.

Not sure if this want meant to be the purpose! But love it as a car charm! ⁦@bubblemaps⁩ https://t.co/YxhajlbubW — johndoeshib (@johndoeshib) December 15, 2025

The tweet sparked responses from the Shiba Inu community, with some expressing gratitude for his work with the Shiba Inu team, while saying that he will be missed.

In another tweet, which caught the attention of Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dhairya, "JohnDoeShib" revealed a renewed focus as he plans for the strategic iteration of his next project. His X bio has also been updated to reflect his departure from the Shiba Inu team and now reads "ex-Engineering Manager at Shib."

Thank you and good luck with your future endeavors! The team will miss you! https://t.co/6ThpizEULQ
December 14, 2025

Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dhairya, in response to JohnDoeShib's tweet, thanked him for his work at Shib and wished him well in his future endeavors.

Shiba Inu continues building

Shiba Inu continues to quietly build as recent events test the resilience of traders and its community.

As reported, Shiba Inu lead ambassador Shytoshi Kusama broke several days of silence on social media, which he hinted at as being necessary in order to stay focused and reinvest in himself for the next phase of growth.



Kusama also changed his X location to "reemerging," sparking speculation of a potential SHIB comeback.

The crypto market remains in a weakened position, with the resilience of traders continually tested. In the last 24 hours, nearly $245 million in leveraged positions have been wiped out across the crypto market as the majority of cryptocurrencies saw losses.

Shiba Inu managed to return to green, up 0.16% in the last 24 hours to $0.000008211.