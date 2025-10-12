AdvertisementAdvert.
    'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Predicts Biggest Crash in World History Already in 2025

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 12/10/2025 - 14:01
    2025 will bring biggest market crash in history, Robert Kiyosaki warns, and here's his receipt to not lose all money
    'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Predicts Biggest Crash in World History Already in 2025
    Robert Kiyosaki, the best-selling author of "Rich Dad, Poor Dad," says the crash he predicted decades ago is no longer theoretical — it's happening in 2025, and he calls it the biggest in world history.

    He long warned "savers are losers" and urged investors to acquire real assets such as gold, silver, Bitcoin and now Ethereum. Today Robert Kiyosaki singles out silver and Ethereum as practical and useful stores of value.

    Warning doesn't arrive in vacuum

    Just a few days ago, markets went through one of the most crazy crashes in crypto history. After the U.S. announced new 100% tariffs against China, Bitcoin dropped from $122,000, and over $6 billion in leveraged positions were gone within an hour.

    ETH-backed tokens crashed 89% in thin order books, and stable synthetic protocols like Ethena's USDe — fully solvent — were treated as junk collateral because the exchange read only the panic price. Market makers, unable to hedge or even see prices, pulled back, leaving liquidity to implode.

    By the time the cycle was over, almost $19 billion had been liquidated.

    For Kiyosaki, this chaos is confirmation. The financial system, whether it's traditional pensions or digital assets, can't handle stress when it's built on paper promises and printed illusions.

    He is still saying the same thing: Get into tangible, productive or industrial assets like Bitcoin, gold, or silver before the next stormwave hits in 2025.

