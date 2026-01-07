Shiba Inu (SHIB) Eyes 5-Digit Price If This Critical Golden Cross Finally Forms

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu (SHIB), the biggest meme coin on Ethereum, is back in the spotlight, and this time, it is not just social media hype. It is coming from a technical setup that trade experts can spot right away — a potential golden cross forming on the daily chart by TradingView.

Advertisement

A golden cross happens when a shorter-term moving average rises above a longer-term one. In simple terms, it shows that recent prices are going up fast enough to overpower the general trend.

On SHIB's chart, the 23-day simple moving average is climbing toward the 50-day line, and the price has already reclaimed both. That combo is what sets the setup on watch.

SHIB/USD by TradingView

This is important because golden crosses do not show up during freefalls. They happen when the selling pressure dies down and buyers start taking control for several weeks. For SHIB, that process started after the low in late December near $0.000007, where sellers did not manage to push the token any lower despite trying a few times.

Advertisement

Next test for Shiba Inu is right around the corner

The 200-day exponential moving average is sitting just overhead, near the $0.0000106 area. This line has been stopping SHIB's price from going up since fall, and it is still the main thing stopping the meme coin from moving higher.

If the golden cross is confirmed and SHIB can hold above the 200-day EMA on daily closes, the chart will open up quickly. Above that zone, resistance gets weaker and weaker until it hits the five-zero price area, making the zero deletion, which everyone has been talking about, more than just a headline idea.

Advertisement

This is still a setup, not a finished move. But the structure is improving, pressure is building, and the price chart of the Shiba Inu coin is offering something it has not had in weeks — a technically defined path forward.