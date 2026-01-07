Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu Crashes 52% in Volumes in Market U-Turn, Is It Concerning?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Wed, 7/01/2026 - 15:36
    Shiba Inu sees a sudden crash in volumes, generating attention in the markets.
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu Crashes 52% in Volumes in Market U-Turn, Is It Concerning?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The wider crypto market saw selling pressure during the Asia session on Wednesday. Meme coins were impacted in the crypto market drop, with Shiba Inu recording a near 5% drop in the last 24 hours.

    Advertisement

    Wednesday's drop suggests a rise in risk-off sentiment from traders. U.S. equities also fell in pre-market trading, with the Nasdaq 100 futures dropping as well.

    The crypto market has seen over $465 million in liquidations over the past 24 hours, with longs accounting for over 50% of the figure. This is in stark contrast to the trend seen over the last two days, when shorts faced the brunt of liquidations.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Hits Brutal 760,456% Liquidation Imbalance, 'I Feel Fine': Ex-Ripple CTO Speaks Out on Retirement, Coinbase CEO Reveals Main Target for 2026
    CNBC Declares XRP the 'Breakout Trade of 2026'
    Ripple President: We Still Plan to Remain Private
    Top US Exchange Puzzled by XRP Rally

    Meme coins surged in early 2026, with dog-themed tokens, including Shiba Inu, posting double-digit gains. Shiba Inu saw four days of sharp increases at 2026's start, reaching a high of $0.00001017 on Jan. 5 before it declined.

    Advertisement

    At the time of writing, SHIB was down 4.96% in the last 24 hours to $0.00000896 and up 26.69% weekly.

    Shiba Inu volume crashes 53%: Is it concerning?

    Amid the market drop, Shiba Inu trading volumes have dropped 53.33% in the last 24 hours to $194.67 million, according to CoinMarketCap data.

    More often, trading volumes might reflect trader positioning in the markets. In this case, a drop might suggest less activity.

    Advertisement

    Shiba Inu's trading volume drop aligns with the broader drop in the markets, as liquidity remained thin following the sell-off in the last few months of 2025.

    According to on-chain analytics platform Glassnode, Bitcoin and aggregate altcoin spot volumes reached their lowest levels since November 2023.

    Glassnode highlighted a weakening demand despite the price surge seen across the market at 2026's start, with the volume drop suggesting thin liquidity.

    The good news is that the meme coin market's dominance is seeing a rebound after reaching rare lows last December. If this trend is sustained, it might usher in a massive meme coin season where tokens see significant price surges.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction #Memecoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 7, 2026 - 15:09
    Banking Behemoth Morgan Stanley Files for Ethereum ETF
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 7, 2026 - 14:31
    Bitcoin May Visit $50,000 Support in 2026, Says Top Analyst
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    India's Largest CIO Conference - to Convene India’s Top CIOs and Technology Leaders in Mumbai on February 06
    The New Digital Gold Rush: How SJMine Turns Blockchain Innovation into Growth Opportunities
    Coinhub Exchange Brings a Bank-Like Crypto Experience to Las Vegas and Phoenix
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 7, 2026 - 15:36
    Shiba Inu Crashes 52% in Volumes in Market U-Turn, Is It Concerning?
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 7, 2026 - 15:09
    Banking Behemoth Morgan Stanley Files for Ethereum ETF
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 7, 2026 - 14:31
    Bitcoin May Visit $50,000 Support in 2026, Says Top Analyst
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 7, 2026 - 14:14
    Do Not Be Shocked if XRP Slips Below $2 Again, Bollinger Bands Warn
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 7, 2026 - 14:01
    Stellar (XLM) Open Interest Crashes 11% in Market's First Major 2026 Drop
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 7, 2026 - 15:36
    Shiba Inu Crashes 52% in Volumes in Market U-Turn, Is It Concerning?
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 7, 2026 - 15:09
    Banking Behemoth Morgan Stanley Files for Ethereum ETF
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 7, 2026 - 14:31
    Bitcoin May Visit $50,000 Support in 2026, Says Top Analyst
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD