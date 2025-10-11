Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for October 11

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The prices of most coins are going down today, according to CoinStats.

ETH chart by CoinStats

ETH/USD

The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has dropped by 12.26% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of ETH is far from the support and resistance levels. The volume is low, which means traders are unlikely to witness sharp moves by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, one should focus on the daily candle closure in terms of the $3,815 level.

If it happens above that mark, bulls may seize the initiative, which may lead to a bounce back to the $4,000 zone.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, sellers are controlling the situation on the market. The volume remains relatively low, confirming the absence of bulls' and bears' energy. In this case, sideways trading in the range of $3,600-$4,000 is the more likely scenario.

Ethereum is trading at $3,820 at press time.