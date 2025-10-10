AdvertisementAdvert.
    XRP Price Best Scenario Revealed, Robert Kiyosaki Picks Bitcoin and Ethereum, 14 Billion SHIB Leaves Exchanges — Crypto News Digest

    By Dan Burgin
    Fri, 10/10/2025 - 19:51
    Crypto market today: this could be the safest spot to buy XRP before $3.10 rally; ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ author has just slammed 60/40 investment rule; Shiba Inu's liquidity is going down.
    XRP Price Best Scenario Revealed, Robert Kiyosaki Picks Bitcoin and Ethereum, 14 Billion SHIB Leaves Exchanges — Crypto News Digest
    Crypto market sees $607M in liquidations as leverage unwinds

    Is now the safest spot to buy XRP before $3.10 rally?

    • Massive wipeout. Over $607 million in leveraged positions were liquidated across exchanges in the last 24 hours.

    The last 24 hours in crypto looked like one giant margin call, with over $607 million in leveraged bets wiped out across exchanges. Bitcoin alone saw $149.48 million liquidated, Ethereum traders lost $174.54 million and Solana and XRP followed with $27.34 million and $15.67 million, respectively.

    The imbalance was brutal: $420.76 million in longs got "rekt" compared to $186.87 million shorts, a perfect storm for those who became too bullish.

    • XRP price support. The token now trades just below $2.80, near key support at $2.73. 

    For XRP, the bloodbath coincides with a technical setup that actually sharpens the focus. Ali Martinez mapped $2.73 as the line that needs to hold, a support that, if respected, could fuel a rebound to $3.10. With XRP now hovering just under $2.80 after back-to-back dips, the proximity to that support makes it one of the most interesting charts on the board. 

    The liquidation data backs this up: the “max pain” for shorts sits at $3.149, meaning bears would be squeezed hard if XRP takes even a modest leg higher.

    Robert Kiyosaki declares 60/40 investment strategy 'dead,' pushes gold 

    ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ author has just slammed the commonplace rule that favors stocks and bonds.

    • 60/40 rule. Kiyosaki has dismissed the traditional 60/40 portfolio as outdated.

    Robert Kiyosaki, the renowned author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad," has slammed a long-standing investment formula that advocated allocating 60% to stocks and 40% to bonds. In a post on X, Kiyosaki described the formula in uncomplimentary terms, noting that it was obsolete.

    Notably, the formula was meant to create a balance between risk and returns for long-term investors. However, Kiyosaki claims that the formula is misleading and not advisable, particularly in light of growing government debts. 

    He explained that the 60/40 rule died when a former U.S. President ended the gold standard. That is, the fiat currency was no longer backed by gold. Kiyosaki argues that from then on, the currency became "fake money" as the government freely printed the notes. 

    • Real hedge. He labeled government bonds as risky, as they depend on governments that are “effectively bankrupt,” preferring Bitcoin and Ethereum.

    The renowned author also stated that bonds, which are government debts, are risky assets as well because they rely on a government that has “gone bankrupt.” Hence, both stocks and bonds rest on shaky ground. 

    Kiyosaki insisted that he preferred real assets like gold, silver, Bitcoin, and Ethereum to bonds or stocks. He said his preference is due to these assets holding value and allowing an investor to build wealth through tangible assets that generate cash flow.

    Shiba Inu sees sharp liquidity drop as 142 billion SHIB exit exchanges

    Shiba Inu's liquidity is going down in a rapid fashion.

    • Major outflows. Over 142 billion SHIB tokens have left exchanges.

    Due to significant outflows from exchanges, which indicate that traders are either putting their holdings in cold storage or completely exiting positions, Shiba Inu is seeing a worrying contraction in liquidity. 

    Over 142 billion SHIB tokens valued at millions of dollars have been removed from exchanges, according to on-chain data. Among market participants, this development raises both optimism and alarm as it represents one of the sharpest drops in liquidity in recent months.

    • Bullish take. Reduced exchange supply may lessen selling pressure and set the stage for recovery if demand returns.

    On the one hand, significant exchange outflows are usually regarded as bullish since they frequently suggest that investors are less inclined to sell in the near future. The amount of coins available for trading decreases when they are taken out of exchanges, which lessens selling pressure and might pave the way for a price recovery.

    However, as SHIB's price declines toward $0.0000119, a short-term low that continues to challenge investor confidence, there has also been a recent drain in liquidity. No concrete indication of a resurgence in demand from major buyers or institutions has been found despite the decreased supply on exchanges. Rather, the absence of active liquidity could lead to market fragility.

    #XRP Price Prediction #"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Robert Kiyosaki #Ethereum #Bitcoin #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
