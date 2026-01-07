Bitcoin May Visit $50,000 Support in 2026, Says Top Analyst

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

After a period of long consolidation, Bitcoin (BTC) has finally breached the $90,000 resistance level and appears poised to break out to six figures . Despite this positive outlook, Bloomberg Intelligence Senior Commodity Strategist Mike McGlone has made a gloomy prediction about the flagship cryptocurrency.

Gold rally signals potential pain for risk assets

Notably, McGlone has warned that Bitcoin could fall back sharply to as low as $50,000 in 2026 in an obvious market reset. This $50,000 price is considered a long-term support level for the leading digital asset.

McGlone argues that the only way Bitcoin avoids this massive reset is for stock markets to remain calm.

He suggests that Bitcoin’s future price is closely linked to the equity market volatility and gold’s recent strong performance. In essence, if the stock becomes unstable over a prolonged period, Bitcoin could suffer.

He maintains that Bitcoin is likely to experience the same volatility as risk assets. McGlone noted that in 2025, gold "grabbed alpha." That is, gold strongly outperformed other assets as it mirrored its 1979 performance.

For clarity, gold surged remarkably about 47 years ago, ahead of major global economic stress like inflation and recession. McGlone considers gold’s performance in 2025 as a preemptive warning signal for 2026 market conditions.

He believes that traditional assets might snap back to a more conservative valuation, and when this happens, Bitcoin might be caught in the crosshairs.

According to McGlone, "Never before has the store of value rallied at such magnitude with equity volatility so low."

However, other analysts hold opposing views, predicting that Bitcoin could soar to $196,000 based on institutional signals available.

Bitcoin price slips below $94,000 as ETF outflows return

The analyst implied that when gold surges and stocks show low volatility, the setup does not last, based on historical precedent. With gold’s performance in 2025, it appears that traditional assets are preparing for turbulence, and if volatility returns this year, stocks could fall.

Such a scenario is the perfect catalyst to reset Bitcoin to a depth of $50,000. In essence, it will be in Bitcoin’s interest for equity market volatility to stay suppressed and avoid such a plunge.

As of this writing, Bitcoin is changing hands at $92,136.48, representing a 1.76% decline in the last 24 hours. The coin dropped from a daily peak of $94,395.30 after failing to break the $94,500 resistance. This triggered a sell-off in the market.