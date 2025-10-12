AdvertisementAdvert.
    Morning Crypto Report: Top XRP Trader Who Predicted 700% Rally Confirms He's Still Holding, Shiba Inu Meme Coin Escapes 'Zeroing,' Bitcoin Price Best Scenario Revealed

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 12/10/2025 - 11:05
    This morning in focus of crypto markets are SHIB meme coin, XRP trader who predicted 700% run in 2025 and what's up with Bitcoin after brutal $19 billion liquidation tsunami
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Weekend trading turned into a full-blown liquidation storm worth, according to different estimates, from $16 to $19 billion. This happened as the U.S. hit China with 100% tariffs and slapped new export controls on "critical software," sending equities into panic mode and crypto straight into its hardest correction of all time.

    Bitcoin crashed to around $100,600 before bouncing back toward $111,000, driven not by fresh buyers but by pure mechanical deleveraging. Billions in positions were wiped, with Hyperliquid confirming over 1,000 accounts liquidated and more than $1.2 billion in losses.

    Bitcoin's best scenario right now

    Market participants are still trying to figure out the mess. Emotions apart, Bitcoin’s flash low at $100,600 came fast, but the rebound near $111,000 shows the floor held better than expected. The current road map is simple: hold $109,000-$111,000, reclaim $113,000-$114,000 on a daily close and don’t fall back into that liquidation crater that wiped out billions in open interest.

    Article image
    Bitcoin Price by CoinMarketCap

    As leverage is gone, only spot and ETF flows matter now. If macro headlines stop throwing curveballs, BTC has a path to crawl back into the $116,000-$118,000 pocket, with $120,000 as the line that flips this from recovery to revival. Anything below $109,000 and the wick zone comes right back into play.

    Figure of day: 700% XRP trader did not sell

    The trader who called XRP’s 700% run earlier this year came back online after the price of the altcoin lost 43% in one hourly candle. The message of "DonAlt" was just three lines: watch daily closes, ignore noise, hold your position until the structure breaks.

    In a market still shaking off billions in forced liquidations, that tone hit exactly where it needed to. The confirmation that he’s still holding XRP was enough to give the cryptocurrency market something human again — conviction. For XRP, that’s all it took. Price still has to fight its way back through the $3 range, but the community got what it needed — proof that the guy who nailed it before is not gone.

    Chart of day - Shiba Inu (SHIB) refuses to add zero

    During the recent collapse, SHIB pulled the meme coin special — dipped below $0.0000090, tripped every stop, then closed right back near $0.000010. One long lower wick, a clean recovery close, and the Shiba Inu community instantly knew: Digit defended.

    Volume popped exactly at the bottom, meaning buyers were waiting for that panic wick. The structure is now binary — stay above $0.0000098 and the "no extra zero" story lives. But break below, and the meme loses its punch.

    Article image
    SHIB/USD by TradingView

    Close above $0.0000105, and the next zone opens toward $0.0000113-$0.0000115, a clean 10% range for the brave ones still clicking buy.

    Evening outlook

    Bitcoin has one job — keep $109,000-$111,000 alive and close above $113,000-$114,000 before Asia wakes up. Lose the band, and the market retests the $100,000 wick in no time.

    Secondary strength — DASH, ZEC, BNB — stays conditional on Bitcoin’s composure. Macro remains on alert — tariffs and export rhetoric run the headlines. Any new escalation resets the whole book instantly; silence gives crypto a shot at stabilizing into Monday.

    #SHIB #Shiba Inu #XRP #Ripple News #Bitcoin
