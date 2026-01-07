Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Analysis for January 7

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Wed, 7/01/2026 - 15:50
    Can traders expect DOGE to drop to the $0.14 area soon?
    DOGE Price Analysis for January 7
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The market's growth has been replaced with a correction, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    DOGE/USD

    The rate of DOGE has declined by 3.11% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE has made a false breakout of the local support at $0.1469. However, if a bounce back does not happen until the end of the day, traders may witness a test of the $0.14 zone soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to the candle closure in terms of the nearest resistance at $0.1555.

    If it happens far from that mark, bears may be back in the game, which may lead to a correction to the $0.1350-$0.14 zone.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any far predictions as a few days are left until the weekly bar closure. As the rate of DOGE is far from the key support and resistance levels, one should focus on the previous candle peak. If the price closes far from it, there is a chance to see a test of the $0.13 area.

    DOGE is trading at $0.1462 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction
