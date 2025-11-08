Ripple Effect: Will XRP Price Decouple From Bitcoin?

Advertisement

XRP/BTC trading pair: technical setup

The XRP price trapped in a razor-thin Bollinger Bands range. A breakout here could determine whether the altcoin survives or sinks.

Right now, XRP’s value against Bitcoin hovers around 0.0000231. The pair has barely moved, holding between 0.00002225 BTC and 0.0000235 BTC for days.

If the lower edge gives way, sellers could drag the price back to levels seen during October’s slump. A push through the upper boundary, though, would clear long-standing resistance and open the door to a rebound.

Advertisement

There’s still a cushion near 0.00001955 BTC, where buying pressure last showed up. Regaining 0.00002452 BTC might flip momentum back to the bulls and set the stage for a climb toward 0.000029 BTC, the upper zone on the weekly chart.

XRP vs. BTC: price performance

At the time of writing, XRP trades close to $2.26, slipping 2.3% in the past 24 hours. Its market value sits at roughly $136 billion, while daily trading activity has dropped to about $4.1 billion, nearly 30% lower than before.

Bitcoin, by contrast, is priced near $101,900, down 7.7% for the week. Its total market capitalization stands around $2 trillion, and volume has fallen about one-third to $60 billion.

This growing gap hints that XRP may be starting to chart its own course rather than simply shadowing Bitcoin’s movements.

Ripple's momentum: XRP price breakout soon?

Ripple closed a $500 million funding round, led by Fortress Investment Group and Citadel Securities, pushing its valuation to nearly $40 billion.

The fresh capital reinforces Ripple’s position in payments, digital custody, and stablecoins — a milestone that CEO Brad Garlinghouse called “the cherry on top of a strong 2025.”

During the Swell 2025 conference, the company also announced new collaborations with MasterCard, WebBank, and Gemini.

2025, without a doubt, has been an incredible year for @Ripple, and a record year for crypto as a whole. Although we have a couple of months left, this announcement feels like the cherry on top of a mountain of good news:



Today we announced a $500M investment in Ripple, from… https://t.co/vuMAQfKo1n — Brad Garlinghouse (@bgarlinghouse) November 5, 2025

The goal is to enable blockchain-based credit card settlements using RLUSD, Ripple’s dollar-backed stablecoin. While a few skeptics question the firm’s deeper move into traditional finance, the partnerships reflect a broader shift toward crypto use in mainstream payment systems.

The partnership follows plans to introduce blockchain-based settlement for credit card transactions using RLUSD, its U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued on the XRP Ledger.

Some community members, however, expressed scepticism towards Ripple’s move into the the fiat payments domain, while presenting it as a big milestone for XRP and crypto in general.

How Ripple affects XRP price

Ripple’s Chief Legal Officer Stuart Alderoty once again clarified that the company and XRP are separate. Ripple focuses on enterprise payment solutions, while XRP serves as the native token of the decentralized XRP Ledger.

Although, the Ripple-accossiated cryptocurrency hasn’t been directly link to the company for legal reasons, it is common for any Ripple’s big step to have substantial impact on XRP’s value.

Even with that distinction, Ripple’s progress often influences sentiment around XRP’s price.

Ripple CTO David Schwartz dismissed speculation that Ripple’s large XRP holdings weigh down the market, explaining that any such pressure would balance out unless the company’s market role changes dramatically.

If the value of XRP would be higher without Ripple, then that means its value is lower when you buy and lower when you sell. That pretty much cancels out, unless you worry that Ripple will somehow have more of this effect in the future. — David 'JoelKatz' Schwartz (@JoelKatz) November 5, 2025

In a heated X debate, Schwartz said the argument "doesn't make sense," as if XRP were worth more without Ripple — its value would be lower when you buy and lower when you sell — that cancels out.

Unless Ripple somehow changes its level of influence in the future, argues Schwartz, there is no reason to believe its holdings depress the market.

XRP price prediction

XRP is currently trading at $2.26, marking a staggering 9.27% decline in the last month.

From the midterm point of view, there are no reversal signals so far. However, if the weekly bar closes far from its low, bulls may seize the initiative, which may lead to a bounce to the $2.50 range.

Image by TradingView

The rate of XRP is far from the main levels, which means neither bulls nor bears have accumulated enough energy for a further move. In this case, sideways trading around the current prices is the more likely scenario.