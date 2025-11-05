AdvertisementAdvert.
    Ripple Partners with MasterCard Following Launch of RLUSD Credit Card

    By Caroline Amosun
    Wed, 5/11/2025 - 19:31
    Ripple announces another major partnership with MasterCard during the Swell event, restoring hope and confidence in the XRP and RLUSD ecosystem.
    Ripple Partners with MasterCard Following Launch of RLUSD Credit Card
    As Ripple’s Swell 2025 conference enters its second day, the firm has dropped another big announcement about major partnerships with renowned payment giants: MasterCard, WebBank, and Gemini.

    The San Francisco-based blockchain firm took to X to break the news of its latest collaboration, sparking excitement across the crypto community today.

    Ripple to debut RLUSD credit card on XRPL

    The partnership follows plans to introduce blockchain-based settlement for credit card transactions using RLUSD, its U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued on the XRP Ledger.

    Galaxy's Head of Research Dramatically Lowers BTC Price Target for 2025
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Drops Below $100K, Ripple Announces Another Big Acquisition, Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Critical Condition — Crypto News Digest
    BREAKING: Ripple Reaches $40 Billion Valuation

    According to the announcement, Ripple launched the initiative to test whether a regulated stablecoin can be used by a licensed U.S. bank to settle traditional fiat payments on a public blockchain.

    Ripple says the initiative is designed to demonstrate faster and cheaper settlements between merchants and issuers without compromising compliance or transparency.

    The XRP community had long anticipated major announcements like this that could foster adoption of Ripple’s ecosystem assets: XRP and its stablecoin RLUSD.

    XRP community lauds Ripple's big move

    The move has stirred excitement across the crypto ecosystem, as it will see WebBank, the issuer of the Gemini Credit Card, using RLUSD to settle MasterCard transactions directly through the XRP Ledger.

    Upon implementation, the project could become one of the first real-world examples of a U.S. bank handling card settlements on a public blockchain using a regulated stablecoin like RLUSD.

    Notably, the move seeks to bring blockchain speed and efficiency to the traditional payment system.

    While this is one of the major announcements disclosed by Ripple during Swell 2025, the XRP community is highly anticipating more major moves capable of fostering wider adoption for XRP and propelling its price toward a crucial rebound soon.

