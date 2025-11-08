XRP Price Analysis for November 8

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The weekend has started with the market bouncing back, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has risen by 3.80% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of XRP has made a false breakout of the local support of $2.2745.

If the daily bar closes far from that mark, traders may witness local growth to the $2.33 resistance.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate of XRP is far from the main levels, which means neither bulls nor bears have accumulated enough energy for a further move. In this case, sideways trading around the current prices is the more likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, there are no reversal signals so far. However, if the weekly bar closes far from its low, bulls may seize the initiative, which may lead to a bounce to the $2.50 range.

XRP is trading at $2.2763 at press time.