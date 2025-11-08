AdvertisementAdvert.
    XRP Price Analysis for November 8

    XRP Price Analysis for November 8

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sat, 8/11/2025 - 15:25
    Can traders expect XRP to grow to the $2.50 mark soon?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The weekend has started with the market bouncing back, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    XRP/USD

    The rate of XRP has risen by 3.80% over the last day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of XRP has made a false breakout of the local support of $2.2745.

    If the daily bar closes far from that mark, traders may witness local growth to the $2.33 resistance.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the rate of XRP is far from the main levels, which means neither bulls nor bears have accumulated enough energy for a further move. In this case, sideways trading around the current prices is the more likely scenario.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, there are no reversal signals so far. However, if the weekly bar closes far from its low, bulls may seize the initiative, which may lead to a bounce to the $2.50 range.

    XRP is trading at $2.2763 at press time.

    #XRP Price Analysis
