Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Dethrone Zcash and Litecoin With This 60% Chart Setup

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is not trying to reinvent itself, but the current setup suggests it may not need to. If the price of SHIB goes up 60% from where it is now, its market capitalization will be about $8.1 billion. That puts it in the same class as Zcash, Litecoin, Avalanche, Dai and a number of other well-known cryptocurrencies, according to CoinMarketCap.

Right now, SHIB trades near $0.0000087, with a market cap slightly above $5.1 billion. That puts it in the lower part of the top 20, where the difference between the rankings is much closer than it seems. In this zone, a single directional move is often enough to reorder the table without any wider market rally.

What if?

SHIB is bouncing back from recent lows on the weekly chart and is trading close to the lower Bollinger Band. This area has always been more of a reset zone than a breakdown point. The upper band points to the $0.0000139 level, which defines the full 60% scenario and lines up with prior weekly reaction levels from earlier in the cycle.

Zcash is down double digits this week, Litecoin remains capped below the low $80 area and Avalanche has struggled to attract sustained follow-through after recent bounces. These assets are not falling apart, but they are not getting any better either, which leaves room for new ideas in the rankings.

A validated 60% move will not make Shiba Inu a market leader. It will just pass several of these competitors without needing exceptional volume or hype, taking advantage of how compressed market caps are in this range.