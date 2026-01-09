Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Dethrone Zcash and Litecoin With This 60% Chart Setup

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Fri, 9/01/2026 - 16:03
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) is just one 60% breakout away from flipping Zcash, Litecoin, Avalanche and four others on the crypto leaderboard: $8.1 billion market cap is all it would take.
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Dethrone Zcash and Litecoin With This 60% Chart Setup
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) is not trying to reinvent itself, but the current setup suggests it may not need to. If the price of SHIB goes up 60% from where it is now, its market capitalization will be about $8.1 billion. That puts it in the same class as Zcash, Litecoin, Avalanche, Dai and a number of other well-known cryptocurrencies, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: CoinMarketCap

    Right now, SHIB trades near $0.0000087, with a market cap slightly above $5.1 billion. That puts it in the lower part of the top 20, where the difference between the rankings is much closer than it seems. In this zone, a single directional move is often enough to reorder the table without any wider market rally.

    What if?

    SHIB is bouncing back from recent lows on the weekly chart and is trading close to the lower Bollinger Band. This area has always been more of a reset zone than a breakdown point. The upper band points to the $0.0000139 level, which defines the full 60% scenario and lines up with prior weekly reaction levels from earlier in the cycle.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Risks Becoming $2 Stablecoin, Coinbase Reveals 4 Proofs of Crypto Reset, '$10,000 Zcash' Advocate Ends Speculation on ZEC Developers' Scandal
    Ripple-Backed Evernorth to Expand XRPL Adoption
    Crypto Market Review: Worst Shiba Inu (SHIB) Denial Since September 2025, This Can Save Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Price in Good Spot Now
    Too Quiet? Bitcoin Volatility Hits Record Low

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 01/09/2026 - 15:36
    Shiba Inu's Path to $0.00001 Revived as Crucial Metric Flips Bullish
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    Advertisement

    Zcash is down double digits this week, Litecoin remains capped below the low $80 area and Avalanche has struggled to attract sustained follow-through after recent bounces. These assets are not falling apart, but they are not getting any better either, which leaves room for new ideas in the rankings.

    A validated 60% move will not make Shiba Inu a market leader. It will just pass several of these competitors without needing exceptional volume or hype, taking advantage of how compressed market caps are in this range.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction #Shiba Inu #SHIB
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Jan 9, 2026 - 15:49
    DOGE Price Analysis for January 9
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 9, 2026 - 15:45
    $1.06 Billion in Days: Ethereum Just Flashed Crucial Market Signal
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BingX introduces BingX TradFi, expanding access to global financial markets
    CoinUp Announces Release Of Its 2025 Report Card：From Growth to Compliance, the Rise of Second-Tier Exchanges
    Money Expo Mexico Announces Its 4th Edition, Returning to Centro Banamex on 18–19 February 2026
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 9, 2026 - 16:03
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Dethrone Zcash and Litecoin With This 60% Chart Setup
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    Price Analysis
    Jan 9, 2026 - 15:49
    DOGE Price Analysis for January 9
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 9, 2026 - 15:45
    $1.06 Billion in Days: Ethereum Just Flashed Crucial Market Signal
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 9, 2026 - 15:36
    Shiba Inu's Path to $0.00001 Revived as Crucial Metric Flips Bullish
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 9, 2026 - 15:01
    Bitcoin: Satoshi's Stash Drops Below $100 Billion as BTC Price Takes Hit
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 9, 2026 - 16:03
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Dethrone Zcash and Litecoin With This 60% Chart Setup
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Price Analysis
    Jan 9, 2026 - 15:49
    DOGE Price Analysis for January 9
    Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 9, 2026 - 15:45
    $1.06 Billion in Days: Ethereum Just Flashed Crucial Market Signal
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD