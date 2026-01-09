Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 9

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Fri, 9/01/2026 - 16:13
    Does the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) have enough power for a move to the $100,000 zone?
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 9
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The market is neither bullish nor bearish today, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    BTC chart by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has gone up by 1.48% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of BTC has broken the local resistance at $91,397. If buyers can hold the gained initiative and keep the rate above that mark, the growth is likely to continue to the $92,000 zone tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the picture is less bullish. If bulls want to get back in the game, they need to restore the rate above the resistance at $94,652. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 01/09/2026 - 14:49
    SHIB Price Analysis for January 9
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    If they manage to do that, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $100,000 area.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the price of the main crypto has bounced off the resistance at $94,652. If the weekly bar closes far from it, there is a chance of seeing the $85,000 range by the end of the month.

    Bitcoin is trading at $91,143 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 9, 2026 - 16:03
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Dethrone Zcash and Litecoin With This 60% Chart Setup
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Price Analysis
    Jan 9, 2026 - 15:49
    DOGE Price Analysis for January 9
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BingX introduces BingX TradFi, expanding access to global financial markets
    CoinUp Announces Release Of Its 2025 Report Card：From Growth to Compliance, the Rise of Second-Tier Exchanges
    Money Expo Mexico Announces Its 4th Edition, Returning to Centro Banamex on 18–19 February 2026
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Price Analysis
    Jan 9, 2026 - 16:13
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 9
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 9, 2026 - 16:03
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Dethrone Zcash and Litecoin With This 60% Chart Setup
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    Price Analysis
    Jan 9, 2026 - 15:49
    DOGE Price Analysis for January 9
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 9, 2026 - 15:45
    $1.06 Billion in Days: Ethereum Just Flashed Crucial Market Signal
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 9, 2026 - 15:36
    Shiba Inu's Path to $0.00001 Revived as Crucial Metric Flips Bullish
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Price Analysis
    Jan 9, 2026 - 16:13
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 9
    Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 9, 2026 - 16:03
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Dethrone Zcash and Litecoin With This 60% Chart Setup
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Price Analysis
    Jan 9, 2026 - 15:49
    DOGE Price Analysis for January 9
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD