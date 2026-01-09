Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 9

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market is neither bullish nor bearish today, according to CoinStats.

BTC chart by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has gone up by 1.48% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of BTC has broken the local resistance at $91,397. If buyers can hold the gained initiative and keep the rate above that mark, the growth is likely to continue to the $92,000 zone tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the picture is less bullish. If bulls want to get back in the game, they need to restore the rate above the resistance at $94,652.

If they manage to do that, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $100,000 area.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the price of the main crypto has bounced off the resistance at $94,652. If the weekly bar closes far from it, there is a chance of seeing the $85,000 range by the end of the month.

Bitcoin is trading at $91,143 at press time.