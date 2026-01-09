DOGE Price Analysis for January 9

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Friday is mainly under buyers' control, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

DOGE chart by CoinStats

DOGE/USD

The price of DOGE has risen by 0.35% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is approaching the local support at $0.1388. If its breakout happens and the daily candle closes below that mark, there is a chance of seeing a test of the $0.1350 area tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, there are no reversal signals yet. The price of DOGE keeps going down after a false breakout of the resistance at $0.1555.

If the situation does not change by the end of the day, traders can expect a further drop to the $0.13-$0.1350 range soon.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, bulls have failed to keep the rise going after the previous bullish candle's closure. If buyers cannot return to the game, there is a chance to witness a test of the $0.12-$0.13 area by the end of the month.

DOGE is trading at $0.1392 at press time.