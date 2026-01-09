Advertisement
    $1.06 Billion in Days: Ethereum Just Flashed Crucial Market Signal

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Fri, 9/01/2026 - 15:45
    Ethereum has spent time consolidating within a broad range, with the latest signal now crucial for its price action.
    According to Sentora (previously IntoTheBlock), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, Ethereum (ETH), has seen massive outflows this week.

    Sentora reported that Ethereum saw a staggering -$1.06 billion in net outflows this week. The analytics platform noted that this is one of the strongest accumulation signals in recent months.

    According to Sentora, the massive surge in Ethereum outflows, combined with the 120% spike in the validator entry queue and record address growth, might suggest that the "post-holiday" period is being used by major players to lock up ETH for staking and long-term positioning.

    In a recent move, SharpLink Gaming has deployed $170 million worth of Ethereum into a yield strategy on Consensys's Linea as part of a multiyear treasury program. In a fresh update, Ethereum treasury company Bitmine has now staked over 800,000 ETH.

    Ethereum flashes crucial market signal

    Ethereum has spent years consolidating within a broad range, with the recent market outflows remaining significant for its price action.

    ETF flows, derivatives positioning and volumes suggest less selling, with something significant brewing beneath the surface.

    Ethereum rallied at the start of 2026, surpassing the daily MA 50 at $3,022, which had capped its price since early October. The rise reached a high of $3,307 on Jan. 6, where it encountered resistance.

    At press time, ETH was trading down 0.21% in the last 24 hours to $3,027 and up 0.28% weekly.

    The second largest cryptocurrency is currently testing support at $3,000 near the daily MA 50, with the market now watching to see if it will convert this level (previously resistance) into support.

    In positive news, Ethereum has increased its data capacity per block, raising the blob target to 14 and the maximum blob limit to 21. The update aims to stabilize rollup fees and ensure smoother transactions as rollup activity grows.

