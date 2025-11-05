AdvertisementAdvert.
    BREAKING: Ripple Reaches $40 Billion Valuation

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 5/11/2025 - 14:23
    This moves Ripple into the category of the largest private firms in the world.
    Cover image via U.Today
    San Francisco-based enterprise blockchain firm Ripple has wowed the crypto industry once again by annoucning a $500 million strategic investment from institutional investors (led by affiliates of Fortress Investment Group, Citadel Securities, and others) 

    The company's valuation has now swelled to a whopping $40 billion.

    The investment follows strong growth in their business (payments, custody, stablecoins, prime brokerage, treasury management) and a recent tender offer to shareholders and employees. As reported by U.Today, the tender offer attracted little demand. 

    Ripple emphasises it has acquired firms (two of them valued over $1 billion) and is expanding globally and across use-cases.

    Why this is significant

    Many companies stay in the $1-10 billion "unicorn" range. This moves Ripple into the category of the largest private firms.

    It is not at the very top since some private firms are valued at more than $100 billion, but it is definitely among the large-cap private companies (tens of billions).

