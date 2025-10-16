XRP Has No CEO: Ripple CLO Explains Rationale

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP has no CEO; Ripple CLO Stuart Alderoty explains the rationale behind this. XRP should not be confused with Ripple, which has a CEO, as they are two different entities. Ripple is a payment solutions company with CEO Brad Garlinghouse, while XRP is the digital asset that powers the XRP Ledger, an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain network launched in 2012.

The Ripple CLO was responding to a tweet by National Cryptocurrency Association affirming the phrase that Bitcoin does not have a CEO as true, adding that it highlights the independence and neutrality of open blockchains.

While this is not only true for Bitcoin, cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum, XRP, Solana and Cardano all operate on public and permissionless networks, meaning anyone can build on them, and none of them have a CEO.

XRP was launched in June 2012 by the trio of David Schwartz, Jed McCaleb and Arthur Britto, after code development and the XRP Ledger were completed.

After XRP Ledger went live, 80% of the XRP was gifted to a new company that set out to build use cases for it —initially called NewCoin, and shortly after OpenCoin, which is now known as Ripple.

Ripple CLO Stuart Alderoty affirms that Bitcoin does not have a CEO, nor do other cryptocurrencies like XRP, in line with the National Cryptocurrency Association's tweet, saying "Yes, bitcoin doesn't have a CEO but that's not ideology. It's the fundamental design of all open, permissionless tokens."

With this he meant that the "no CEO" phrase is not connected to ideology but is the fundamental design of all open, permissionless tokens.

Alderoty explained that open and permissionless networks do not require a CEO, while highlighting this talking point as being beneficial as it serves as a reminder to policymakers and the public that true open and public crypto networks are not centrally managed.

The Ripple CLO, however, noted that taking the "no CEO" talking point as being unique to Bitcoin might be misleading and risks undermining good policy.