NBA Legend Suddenly Updates His Bullish Bitcoin Price Prediction

Scottie Pippen is not done talking about Bitcoin — at least not in its historically most bullish month. The Chicago Bulls veteran, who has been casually posting crypto charts for over a year now, just dropped another one, with a curve that goes through $25,000, $50,000, $75,000 and $100,000 before pointing straight to $140,000.

It looks like an update to the one he shared a few weeks ago — the one with every market low circled and labeled "It's so over," right before each rebound.

As mentioned, the timing is not random either: Bitcoin is sitting at around $104,000, stabilizing after a wild ride of the last few weeks that shook the crypto market up but surprisingly kept the big picture the same.

The chaotic volatility wiped out overleveraged longs, reset open interest and brought liquidity back to spot trading — something most analysts see as the healthiest way to enter a new leg of the cycle. For long-term holders, it is another typical shakeout — one that resets sentiment without breaking structure, keeping the macro setup untouched.

Bitcoin in November

You can almost tell Pippen is into the numbers. According to CryptoRank, Bitcoin usually goes up in value in November, with an average increase of about +37% over the past decade. That is the kind of season traders are waiting for, and it just so happened that Pippen decided to post again right when they were.

This latest chart does not exactly scream prediction; it just adds to the story. For Pippen, $100,000 is not the finish line; it is the start of the next play. With the invalidation just $4,000 away, it is safe to say that Pippen is almost calling the bottom for Bitcoin right now.