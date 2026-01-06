Advertisement
    Cardano Price May Rocket 40% If ADA Repeats XRP's Success

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 6/01/2026 - 16:10
    XRP pumped nearly 14% in five days and reclaimed its weekly mid-Bollinger band; if Cardano follows the same path, ADA could be looking at a rapid 40% move straight to $0.60.
    Cardano Price May Rocket 40% If ADA Repeats XRP's Success
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Cardano (ADA) just posted its first real green weekly candle in over two months, as displayed by TradingView. While that alone is not groundbreaking, what matters is what happened to XRP when it was in the same position: trapped below the midline of its weekly Bollinger Bands, ignored and trading flat near the lower band.

    This week, however, XRP broke through resistance, printing a 13.8% rally that took it from the brink of market doubt to within reach of $2.43 — the exact level of its weekly midband, which is represented by the 20-week moving average.

    By comparison, the Cardano token is just waking up. It is still 28% below its midband, which is near $0.60. However, structurally, the setup is almost identical: a prolonged weekly downtrend, a bounce off the lower band and a move back into the channel.

    If ADA follows XRP's trajectory, a reversion to the midband zone could lead to an ascent to $0.5986 — a 40% surge from current levels.

    What's missing for Cardano right now?

    There is no guarantee that the price of ADA will perform with the same force, but it is in a position to do so from a structural standpoint. The psychological round number of $0.50 per token is likely to trigger more interest, and reclaiming any level above $0.525 could trigger the next impulse for ADA.

    If XRP’s move created the roadmap, then Cardano bulls have a window of opportunity that could close quickly. The next two weekly candles will determine if this becomes a rotation trade or another failed attempt to exit the lower range. The opportunity is there — execution is what is missing.

