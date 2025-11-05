'Protect Yourself with Bitcoin and Ethereum': 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Urges Investors to Opt for 'People's Money'

American businessman and author Robert Kiyosaki, who is best known for penning the 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' bestseller, has once again taken to the X social media network to encourage his followers to buy Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

Kiyosaki claims that these two cryptocurrencies are "people's money."

America is becoming 'Marxist'

Kiyosaki's latest social media post focuses on the outcome of the New York mayoral race.

Far-left candidate Zohran Mamdani, whose policies include rent-stabilized housing and city-owned grocery stores, won the election, defeating centrist Andrew Cuomo.

Now that the financial capital of the world will be run by a socialist, Kiyosaki claims that America is losing freedom, democracy, and capitalism.

The prominent financial commentator, who boasts nearly 3 million followers on the X social media platform, claims that investors should protect themselves with "real financial education."