AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    'Protect Yourself with Bitcoin and Ethereum': 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Urges Investors to Opt for 'People's Money'

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 5/11/2025 - 20:39
    The author of 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' has described Bitcoin and Ethereum as 'people's money.'
    Advertisement
    'Protect Yourself with Bitcoin and Ethereum': 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Urges Investors to Opt for 'People's Money'
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    American businessman and author Robert Kiyosaki, who is best known for penning the 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' bestseller, has once again taken to the X social media network to encourage his followers to buy Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). 

    Advertisement

    Kiyosaki claims that these two cryptocurrencies are "people's money."

    America is becoming 'Marxist'

    Kiyosaki's latest social media post focuses on the outcome of the New York mayoral race. 

    Far-left candidate Zohran Mamdani, whose policies include rent-stabilized housing and city-owned grocery stores, won the election, defeating centrist Andrew Cuomo.  

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 11/01/2025 - 12:28
    Robert Kiyosaki Picks Bitcoin and Ethereum as Shield Against Massive Crash
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    Now that the financial capital of the world will be run by a socialist,  Kiyosaki claims that America is losing freedom, democracy, and capitalism. 

    The prominent financial commentator, who boasts nearly 3 million followers on the X social media platform, claims that investors should protect themselves with "real financial education."  

    As reported by U.Today, Kiyosaki previously predicted that the price of BTC could skyrocket to at least $180,000 by the end of the year. 

    #Bitcoin News #Ethereum News #"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Robert Kiyosaki
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 5, 2025 - 19:31
    Ripple Partners with MasterCard Following Launch of RLUSD Credit Card
    ByCaroline Amosun
    News
    Nov 5, 2025 - 19:17
    Galaxy's Head of Research Dramatically Lowers BTC Price Target for 2025
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Leverage Shares by Themes adds GEMI, BLSH, BMNR to leveraged single-stock ETF suite — debuting first-to-market GEMG
    Zama Announces Strategic Acquisition of KKRT Labs to Scale Confidentiality on Public Blockchains
    Money Expo Qatar 2025: The Region’s Premier Financial Event Returns for Its 2nd Edition
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 5, 2025 - 20:39
    'Protect Yourself with Bitcoin and Ethereum': 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Urges Investors to Opt for 'People's Money'
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 5, 2025 - 19:31
    Ripple Partners with MasterCard Following Launch of RLUSD Credit Card
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Nov 5, 2025 - 19:17
    Galaxy's Head of Research Dramatically Lowers BTC Price Target for 2025
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all