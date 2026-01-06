Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 6

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls remain more powerful than bears today, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) is the exeption to the rule, falling by 0.44% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is on its way to the local support at $93,121. If sellers' pressure continues, one can expect a level breakout, followed by a further drop to the $92,500-$93,000 range.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the price of the main crypto has made a false breakout of the formed resistance at $94,652.

If the daily bar closes far from that mark, there is a high chance of seeing a test of the $92,000-$93,000 area this week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, traders should focus on the nearest level of $94,652. If bulls can hold the gained initiative, the accumulated energy might be enough for a blast to the $100,000 area.

Bitcoin is trading at $93,724 at press time.