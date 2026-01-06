Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 6

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Tue, 6/01/2026 - 16:15
    Does the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) have enough energy for a blast to the $100,000 zone?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bulls remain more powerful than bears today, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BTC/USD

    Bitcoin (BTC) is the exeption to the rule, falling by 0.44% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is on its way to the local support at $93,121. If sellers' pressure continues, one can expect a level breakout, followed by a further drop to the $92,500-$93,000 range.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the price of the main crypto has made a false breakout of the formed resistance at $94,652.

    If the daily bar closes far from that mark, there is a high chance of seeing a test of the $92,000-$93,000 area this week.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, traders should focus on the nearest level of $94,652. If bulls can hold the gained initiative, the accumulated energy might be enough for a blast to the $100,000 area.

    Bitcoin is trading at $93,724 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
