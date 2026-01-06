Advertisement
    XRP ETFs Log Highest Inflow in One Month

    By Caroline Amosun
    Tue, 6/01/2026 - 17:56
    XRP extends its strong and bullish trading activities to its ETF market, and all funds have seen strong capital inflows that have resulted in a combined inflow of $46.10 million in one day.
    After multiple weeks of positive but low performance, the XRP ETFs ecosystem appears to have regained its strength following the bullish momentum spanning across the crypto ecosystem.

    While the broad crypto ecosystem has resumed the year with a strong bullish start, it has also reflected in XRP ETF flows, as they recorded the highest daily inflow over the past one month, according to data from SosoValue.

    XRP ETFs hit $46,000,000 in inflow

    With all crypto ETFs, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, seeing massive capital inflows during the last trading session, XRP was not left behind, as about $46.10 million in inflows were recorded on January 5.

    This has pushed the total net assets to about $1.65 billion, highlighting strong demand as XRP continues to gain attention, with its price showing significant gains.

    Following these big figures, daily activity across all XRP funds has been impressive since the new year began, as they have continued to see surging adoption.

    The Canary XRP ETF, which has launched as one of the most notable funds projecting the highest cumulative net inflow of over $383 million, has stunned with unexpectedly muted activity.

    Despite the strong performance posted by the broader XRP ETFs market, Canary stayed muted with zero inflow for the day. Daily trading volume, on the other hand, stayed decent at 643,710. Other ETFs, on the other hand, saw impressive daily inflows ranging from $7.01 million to $16.61 million.

    XRP nears $2.5 target

    XRP has continued to surge higher, and its price appears to be headed for the long-awaited $2.5 mark, reclaiming previous highs.

    Earlier today, XRP returned to levels not seen since Q3 2025, reclaiming $2.41 from an intraday low of $2.18.

    While the strong ETF performance is a strong indicator of increasing demand from institutional investors, the community is confident that XRP will smash the $2.5 target in no distant time.

    After seeing daily gains of over 10% today, the XRP price surge appears to be cooling down, trading at $2.28 as of writing time.

    #XRP #Spot XRP ETF #XRP Price Prediction #Bitcoin #Ethereum
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

